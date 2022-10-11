Light and Darkin collide. Here are all the skins, bundles, and personalizations in the Domination expansion and Arclight event.

Riot Games is continuing to support skins getting added to Legends of Runeterra through the Domination expansion, showcasing Arclight skins, card backs, bundles, emotes, and more.

A total of five Arclight LoR champion skins that will coincide with the Arclight event will be released with the Domination expansion on Oct. 12. The event will also drop on Oct. 12 and run to Nov. 16 at 12pm CT. All of the new skins and Domination cards will drop at around 1pm CT on Oct. 12.

Arclight event and all LoR personalizations

Image via Riot Games

Players who purchase the upgraded Arclight battle pass prior to Oct. 26 are eligible for exclusive rewards that include an unlocked Arclight Vayne skin, 10 Arclight Sigils, and a Rare Prismatic chest.

Arclight LoR skins

There are a total of five Arclight skins getting added to LoR, showcasing Vayne, Varus, Shyvana, Seraphine, and Galio.

Vayne

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Varus

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Seraphine

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Galio

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Arclight LoR card backs and emotes

Arclight Varus Arclight Worlds 2022

Two Arclight LoR card backs will feature Varus and the Arclight theme. New emotes showcase Galio, Varus, Vayne, and Seraphine

Arclight Galio “perplexed”

Image via Riot Games

Arclight Varus “broken”

Image via Riot Games

Arclight Vayne “drop the beat”

Image via Riot Games

Arclight Seraphine “that’s all, folks”

Image via Riot Games

Icons

Domination champion icons Domination Ranked icons

New Icons will be released within the Domination expansion and the Arclight LoR event that showcase all the new champions. Icons for the Darkin Domination expansion were also revealed by Riot. And players can expect Awakening Ranked icons to arrive soon.

All Domination and Arclight LoR bundles

Players can unlock a free bundle following the launch of the Domination expansion on Oct. 12. The Worlds bundle contains a card back and player icon, and is free to all. Two other bundles were also included in the Domination launch: An Arclight bundle of skins and champions and a Seraphine/Varus preconstructed deck bundle.

Illumination Incarnate bundle

Image via Riot Games

The Illumination Incarnate bundle includes the LoR champions Seraphine, Shyvana, and Galio. Players will receive the champion cards and their respective Arclight skins upon purchase. Prices will vary depending on duplicates.

The preconstructed Seraphine and Varus deck bundle

Image via Riot Games

Known as the Divine Light deck, this preconstructed LoR deck bundle includes three copies of each champion and their support packages. Prices for the deck bundle will vary depending on duplicates.