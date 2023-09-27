Lies of P: All Record locations

Lies of P features a range of collectibles for you to find on your journey through the somber streets of Krat, among which are Records that you can play using the gramophone at Hotel Krat.

Records are scattered across Krat, and you’ll mostly find them for sale at Wandering Merchants or as rewards at the end of NPC questlines. In total, there are 10 Records and six Gold records to find in Lies of P.

Some Records are easier to find than others, and all are missable. If you’re looking for all the Records in Lies of P, look no further, as this guide will tell you exactly where to find each one.

Where to find all Records in Lies of P

Area II – Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard

Lie to the Weeping Woman to get the Feel record. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get the Feel Record as a reward for finding the Weeping Woman’s lost baby. From the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard stargazer in Area II, head across the rooftops until you reach the next indoor area. You’ll emerge on a balcony connected to some metal scaffolding, with a ladder down into an open courtyard where a constable puppet will ambush you.

Instead of climbing down into the courtyard, head right across the scaffolding. You’ll see (and hear) the Weeping Woman in a well-lit window reminiscent of Bloodborne. She’ll ask you to find her missing baby. You’ll find it just down the way, after the Mad Donkey encounter, to the right of the entrance to the Scrapped Watchman boss area.

Return it to her and lie by telling her that she’s a cute baby to get the Feel Record. She won’t give you the record if you tell her the truth.

Area IV – St. Frangelico Cathedral Library

In a side room by the Cathedral Library stargazer you’ll find Cecile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a room adjoining the St. Frangelico Cathedral Library stargazer in Area IV, you’ll encounter a priestess called Cecile. She’ll ask you to retrieve the Archbishop’s Holy Mark from the area boss, Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

Proceed through the level and defeat Andreus to get the item. It’s a challenging fight, so use our handy guide on how to beat the Fallen Archbishop Andreus if you’re having trouble. Return it to Cecile, and she’ll give you the Divine Service Record.

Area V – Malum District

Up a ladder by the shortcut to the Malum District stargazer is a hidden merchant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy the Someday Record from the hidden Wandering Merchant at the Red Lobster Inn in Area V, in the Malum District. You’ll need to progress through the entire area until you access the Red Lobster by the back entrance en-route to the boss encounter with the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

Right in front of the shortcut door to the stargazer, there’s a ladder to a secret room hidden behind some barrels. Break them, climb the ladder, and you’ll find a merchant. He sells the Someday Record for 3,800 Ergo and a few other useful items.

Area VI – Estella Opera House

By the balcony overlooking the chandelier, you’ll find Adelina in her study. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Estella Opera House Entrance stargazer in Area VI, head up the stairs and to the second floor. From the balcony overlooking the swinging chandelier on the way to the boss room, go up the staircase and turn left.

You’ll enter a small study with an NPC, Adelina, who requests something sweet from you. If you haven’t already, you can purchase the Bright Red Apple from Podelina in Hotel Krat for 1,000 Ergo. Give it to Adelina, and she’ll give you the Fascination Record.

Area VII – Grand Exhibition Conference Room

You meet Red Fox and Black Cat again after defeating Champion Victor in Area VII. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After beating Champion Victor, the major boss of Area VII, the Grand Exhibition, proceed beyond the stargazer until you encounter Red Fox and Black Cat by the monorail. They’ll reveal that Black Cat needs Gold Coin Fruit to avoid going blind. If you give him a Gold Coin Fruit, they’ll both be very thankful, and you’ll get the Quixotic Record and the Beg gesture.

Area VIII – Hermit’s Cave

At the back of Hermit’s Cave, you’ll encounter an elite carcass enemy that drops a Record. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hermit’s Cave is accessed via the locked cave entrance near the Green Monster of the Swamp boss fight in the Barren Swamp area. Rookie Explorer Hugo is standing outside, pondering about how to get in. You won’t be able to access the cave until after returning to Krat Central Station in Area IX.

Near the Collapsed Street stargazer in Area IX, you’ll find the Special Krat Supply Box. Return it to Podelina at Hotel Krat and you’ll be able to purchase a Rusty Cryptic Vessel from him. Give this to Venigni, and he’ll decrypt it for you, which opens the gate to Hermit’s Cave. At the back of the cave, you’ll encounter an elite shielded carcass enemy that drops the Misty E’rA Record.

Area IX – Krat Central Station Platform

Behind the staircase is a train car with Belle’s partner Atkinson inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can acquire the Why Record by completing Belle’s questline. You first encounter Belle on the upper level of the Grand Exhibition Gallery. After speaking to her here, she’ll move to Hotel Krat. After beating the Corrputed Parade Master in Act IX and unlocking the shortcut to the Relic of Trismegistus behind Antonia’s painting, speak to Belle again. She’ll ask you to find her lost partner, Atkinson.

You’ll find him in Area IX, near the Krat Central Station Platform stargazer. He’s infected, and it’s easy to accidentally kill him (like I did), so be careful. To find Atkinson, from the stargazer, head out of the room and through the gate on the right. Then, go down the stairs and turn back on yourself. Inside the train car ahead, you’ll find an infected soldier begging you not to kill him. Talk to him to get Atkinson’s letter.

Return to Belle in Hotel Krat, then lie to her by saying her partner was killed fighting puppets and give her the letter. She’ll give you the Why Record as a reward.

Area X – Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field

Beat the Black Rabbit Brotherhood’s second encounter to meet Alidoro again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Record is easy to miss, especially if you don’t want to kill Alidoro. After your second encounter with the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in the Relic of Trismegistus, you’ll meet Alidoro again. Speak with him, and you’ll get the option to attack him.

If you choose to do this, he’ll immediately become targetable and will die in one hit. He drops Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel, which Venigni will decipher for you. This unlocks new dialogue options at Eugenie. Answer that he was just a talented Stalker, and she’ll reward you with Far East Princess. Say he was Eugenie’s older brother, and she’ll give you Proposal, Flower, Wolf Part 1.

Endgame

After defeating Laxasia the Complete, lie to Sophia to give her peace. You’ll find the Shadow Flower record on the armchair in her bedroom.

After beating Champion Victor in Area VII, Podelina will express his desire to cure Antonia’s affliction. You will then be able to ask Giangio by the Gold Coin Tree to make a cure for Antonia. If you do, Podelina will administer the cure to Antonia. Then, after defeating Laxasia the Complete, return to Antonia’s wheelchair in Hotel Krat to find the Memory of Beach Record.

Where to find all NG+ Gold Records in Lies of P

Lies of P features new Gold versions of certain Records exclusive to New Game Plus. You can buy four out of five Gold Records from Wandering Merchants, and the fifth after completing Test Subject 826’s quest. Here are the locations of all of Lies of P’s Gold Records in New Game Plus.

Bear in mind that merchants disappear when you progress far enough after encountering them, so make sure to buy their Gold Records as soon as possible.

Area I – Cerasani Alley

After fighting your way through Krat Central Station, you’ll activate the Cerasani Alley stargazer right before the Parade Master boss. In New Game Plus, the merchant here sells the Gold Proposal, Flower, Wolf Part I Record for 6,000 Ergo.

Area II – Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard

The Wandering Merchant at the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard stargazer sells the Gold Quixotic Record for 10,000 Ergo. He’s right next to the shortcut elevator down to the second part of the level and hard to miss.

Area VII – Lorenzini Arcade

There’s another Wandering Merchant in Lorenzini Arcade, next to the fountain in the small outdoor area near the shortcut back to the stargazer. He sells the Gold Shadow Flower Record for 10,000 Ergo.

Area IX – Abandoned Apartment

Near the Abandoned Apartment stargazer, after progressing through Collapsing Krat, you’ll encounter a final Wandering Merchant who sells the Gold Memory of Beach Record for 10,000 Ergo.

Area VI – Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance

In Area XI, progress until you reach the Arche Abbey Outer Wall stargazer. Find Test Subject 826 by going down the elevator in the room with wooden beams. Exhaust his dialogue to get the Happy Gesture, then defeat the Laxasia the Complete boss.

Return to the Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance stargazer in Area VI. You’ll find Test Subject 826 again here, on a bridge overlooking the steps up to the optional Mad Clown Puppet boss. He’s near the shortcut gate from the Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance stargazer, but you can also backtrack from the Estella Opera House stargazer if you haven’t opened the shortcut yet.

Talk to him here to buy the Gold Fascination Record for 10,000 Ergo. He also sells an outfit, a weapon, a cartridge, and some consumables.

