All Lies of P Trinity Door locations

You get Trinity Keys by answering Arlecchino's phone riddles. Here's how to find all the Trinity Rooms.

Throughout your journey in Lies of P, you’ll find ringing phones scattered across Krat. Every time you pick up the phone, Arlecchino, the “King of Riddles,” will give you a riddle to solve. Answer his riddle and you’ll get a Trinity Key, which opens one of the five locked Trinity Rooms hidden around Krat.

Inside Trinity Rooms are valuable treasures, like cosmetic items, puppet parts, and Quartz for you to upgrade your P-Organ, so you should always be on the lookout. Whenever you get a Trinity Key, make sure to backtrack to a locked Trinity Door and open it to claim its loot.

Krat isn’t the most intuitive place to navigate, but this guide is here to help. We’ll give you exact directions to every Trinity Room in Lies of P and tell you what’s inside.

Where to use Trinity Keys in Lies of P

Of the five Trinity Doors in Lies of P, four need Trinity Keys and one requires the Chosen One’s Trinity Key that you get by answering Arlecchino’s final phone riddle. Ringing phones (and Trinity Keys) aren’t too difficult to find, especially if you use our comprehensive guide, but the doors themselves are a bit more hidden.

Area III: Workshop Union Culvert

Head through the tunnels and you’ll encounter the Trinity Room on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Trinity Room you’ll encounter is in Area III. From the Workshop Union Culvert stargazer, head up the steps leading to the sewer area and into the tunnel with the rolling ball of fire hazards. Proceed uphill through the tunnel, carefully avoiding the rolling balls, then turn right down the passage closest to the end of the tunnel.

Follow the path out and turn left, going past the area where you met Red Fox and Black Cat, and proceed onward into the next indoor area. Here, instead of going left through the red tunnel, go right and follow the passage until you see a Trinity Room on the left. You’ll find a Quartz and the Blue Blood’s Tailcoat cosmetic outfit in a safe inside.

Area IV: St. Frangelico’s Cathedral Chapel

Carefully avoid the electric ball and you’ll see a ladder leading upward at the top of the ramp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the St. Frangelico’s Cathedral Chapel stargazer in Area IV, head into the cathedral, walk down the broken path leading into the hole in the ground, and climb down the ladder. You’ll enter a room with lots of wooden scaffolding, clockwork mechanisms, and ladders leading upward. Head up the ladders, cross the rafters, then go down the ladder on the other side of the rafters and you’ll reach an area with an electric ball hazard. This is the level’s mandatory route, so you can’t miss the path.

Carefully avoid the electric ball and head up the slope. At the top of the slope, there’s a small alcove on the right with a ladder leading to another ramp above. Climb the ladder to get to a secret area.

On the left-hand wall of the upper ramp is another Trinity Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find yourself on the top level, where the electric balls are dropping down from. Proceed up this ramp, carefully avoiding the ball, and there’s a Trinity Room on the left-hand side of the tunnel. You’ll get the Black Cat Amulet and the Monster Sweeping Hunter’s Apparel inside.

Area VI: Estella Opera House

Under the beam by the swinging chandelier you’ll find a Trinity Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trinity Door in Area VI is in Estella Opera House. It’s at the bottom of the room just before the stage where you encounter the boss, with the narrow beam and swinging chandelier. Proceed through the level via the mandatory route until you get to this room. It’s hard to go wrong, as the level is fairly linear, although the enemies themselves can be quite tough.

Instead of crossing the narrow beam toward the boss arena, drop down and turn around, and there’ll be a Trinity Room right in front of you. You’ll find a Quartz and the Belford Superior Radiation Converter inside.

Area IX: Krat Central Station Lobby

On your way out of Krat Central Station, look left and you’ll see a Trinity Room down the steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one’s hard to miss. In Area IX, from the Krat Central Station stargazer, go down the stairs on the left of the station exit. This door was closed on your first visit here, but now it’s open, and the Trinity Room is directly ahead. You’ll find the Carrier’s Amulet +1 and the Workshop Master’s Workwear inside.

Area XI: Arche Abbey Outer Wall

In Area XI, proceed until you reach the Arche Abbey Outer Wall stargazer. Continue through the level and you’ll eventually enter a tall indoor area with wooden beams that span the length of the room. At the bottom of this indoor area is the final locked Trinity Room.

This door is a little different than the others, as it requires a specific key to enter: The Chosen One’s Trinity Key. You get this by answering Arlecchino’s final phone riddle. You’ll find the King of Riddles himself inside, and he’ll ask you a final question. Answer to finish Arlecchino’s quest and you’ll get a Quartz and the Alchemist’s Cape cosmetic outfit.

About the author