Lies of P devs showcase first images from upcoming DLC, and now we can’t wait to play

Lies of P director Ji Won Choi has revealed images that show two new locations from the upcoming DLC.

The video, released on Nov. 1, confirms one of the locations will take place in a water-processing plane or an advanced sewer system. The other image showed a ship, possibly a pirate ship, which may pay homage to the original story. Will we actually get a level inside a whale’s stomach? We can only hope.

Unfortunately, director Ji Won Choi didn’t reveal anything else about the DLC, however, he did say that what we’ve seen is only the very tip of the iceberg.

In the nine-minute video, the director wholeheartedly thanked players for the positive feedback the game received and talked about the upcoming patch. The patch will add the improved dodge ability early on to alleviate the early game difficulty. New cosmetic options will also be added where players can equip hats and even glasses. These will be added to the game at no extra cost.

The developer talked about how many players either loved or hated the new weapon system and how they wished to improve it even more. As someone who has finished the game three times, I think I’m not alone when I say the weapon crafting system has a lot of potential but becomes redundant after obtaining the legendary weapons from Alidoro.

The director briefly mentioned how the devs wish to collaborate with Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty and even release a soundtrack featuring more than 60 tracks from the main game.

I, for one, am very much looking forward to the Lies of P DLC and the upcoming patch. We’ll keep you updated.