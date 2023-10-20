10 best Amulets in Lies of P, ranked

Amulets are an underrated piece of equipment in Lies of P that give combat and build buffs to Pinocchio. Precious time and Ergo sacrifices need to be made to equip the best Amulets in Lies of P.

There are 30 Amulets to find or trade for via Alidoro. These not only cost you precious Ergo, but can take up a huge chunk of your Weight Load, rendering you painfully slow to execute heavy attacks and dodge rolls. Because of this, choosing two to three Amulets to carry in the game can be difficult when you have to account for P-Organ upgrades and varying weight limits. That’s why we’ve put together this ranked list of the best Amulets in Lies of P, with 1 being our top choice.

The 10 best Amulets to use in Lies of P

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple ways to obtain Amulets in Lies of P. You can defeat specific mini bosses and get them as dropped items, kill main bosses, or find them inside chests.

Many of the best Amulets can be picked up in the later stages of the game. The choice between special weapon or Amulet is tough, and will depend on where you are in the game and if you are looking to play through the New Game+. Some are worth investing in for future playthroughs, while others help in the earliest portion of the game, like the Life and Puppet Destroyer’s Amulets.

10. Impregnable Fortress Amulet

Our first pick on this list is the Impregnable Fortress Amulet. Best used on builds centered around Motivity and perfecting the Guard mechanic in the game, the Impregnable Fortress saves Weapon Durability after a successful Guard. Weapon Durability is another mechanic to watch during a boss fight, and having the Impregnable Fortress Amulet will save you those few crucial seconds of looking over and evaluating your weapon’s durability.

The Impregnable Fortress can be combined with other Amulets like the Conquering. While you will naturally lose a bit of health after Guarding, the Health Regain feature will be in full-force, allowing you to replenish whatever health is missing while conserving that Weapon Durability from the prior successful block.

The downside to this Amulet is that the boss weapon for Laxasia is better than the Amulet. But the Uroboros’ Eye is a Technique weapon, and the Impregnable Fortress is best used on Motivity builds.

How to unlock: Trade Sad Zealot’s Ergo (Laxasia The Complete) at Alidoro’s shop

9. Carrier’s Amulet

The Carrier’s Amulet is particularly useful in the early-to-mid game chapters of Lies of P. It takes a ton of Ergo to meet the requirements of having a strong Motivity and Technique build. The Capacity stat is important for equipment and weapons. It can make or break your build. But if you place the majority of your gathered Ergo into Vigor, Vitality, and Motivity/Technique, you probably found that there’s not much left to give to Capacity. The Carrier makes up for this.

The Carrier’s Amulet is perfect for early builds and stops you from executing incredibly slow dodge rolls and ineffective swings from your sword.

How to unlock: Defeat the Steampunk Puppet in caves between Venigni Works Control Room to enter Moonlight Town.

8. Extreme Modification Amulet

The Extreme Modification Amulet is a great Amulet to use in the early-to-mid portion of Lies of P. It’s downside is the 12.1 weight, which may make it harder for you to equip early in the game, however, getting it from the Scrapped Watchman means you can start using this damage-boosting Amulet very early in the game. The Amulet is better used in the early game and switched out with something that weighs less and packs a harder punch as you progress.

This Amulet offers approximately 5% damage increase per Fable slot charge. This only works when a slot is charged fully, showing a blue bar. The Extreme Modification Amulet is extremely helpful, but may need the Carrier Amulet in combination with it in order to get its full effects without being overloaded on your weight limit.

How to unlock: Trade Broken Hero’s Ergo (Scrapped Watchman) at Alidoro’s shop.

7. Dancing One’s Amulet

The Dancing One’s Amulet is my personal favorite. This Amulet is incredibly useful for Technique builds and players (like myself) who prefer dodge rolling rather than mastering the Perfect Guard. The Dancing One allows you to dodge roll even if your stamina is spent. This is great for close-combat fighting and gives you the added bonus of repositioning in a fight if things are getting too dicey.

Being able to roll with no stamina means you can move around the boss arena and evade Fury Attacks and combinations. It stops you from getting stunned by an attack and only leaves you open to incoming attacks if you get animation locked while fighting. It is an underrated Amulet and one I’ll always pick over added stamina or faster recovery time.

How to unlock: Trade Parade Leader’s Ergo at Alidoro’s shop.

6. Awakened God’s Amulet

The Awakened God’s Amulet adds a buff of 15-20% more damage per Fable Art hit on a staggered enemy. This is an Amulet for the New Game+ playthrough as you get it off Simon Manus. It’s strength lies in those who use Fable Arts rather than Fatal Attacks. However, a combination can be executed where you stagger the enemy, Fatal Attack them, and then hit them with Fable Arts as they are getting back up.

The Fable Art after a Fatal Attack doesn’t work for every type of enemy, however, any that have a recovery stance after being critically attacked can suffer from the powered up Fable Art move. Make sure to look out for the white health bar to indicate the enemy is staggered.

How to unlock: Trade Fallen One’s Ergo (Simon Manus) at Alidoro’s shop.

5. Piercing Hatred Amulet

The Piercing Hatred Amulet is another underrated tool on this list. It hardly appears on top Amulet rankings because it is a New Game+ Amulet. You get this Amulet from the final boss in Lies of P based on the ending you get. This Amulet is perfect for exploration, quest completions and defeating specific bosses such as King of Puppets, King Fuoco, and Archbishop Andreus.

The only con with this Amulet is that it has one of the best counterpart weapons in Lies of P, the Proof of Humanity. Deciding between these two picks is tough, but if you often succumb to Break, Corruption, and Overheat, the Piercing Hatred is the perfect choice for you.

How to unlock: Trade Nameless Puppet’s Ergo at Alidoro’s shop.

4. Recharged Amulet

I previously placed the Recharged Amulet higher on this but changed my mind due to the slow recovery speed of health that this Amulet offers. While you can feel like an absolute boss with this Amulet equipped, its primary strength lies in the exploration of Lies of P rather than the boss fights. The Recharged Amulet is great when used on enemies you fight moving from one stargazer to another.

The main flaw of this Amulet is that it doesn’t provide the necessary amount of strength needed for boss fights. If you get stunned by a combination or hit by a Fury Attack, the effects of the Restored Amulet take too long to actually help you. You are better off buffing your health with Life Amulet or Blue Guardianship for an all-round buff on health, stamina, and legion.

This fourth place pick is for players who want to explore every Chapter and its secrets without using Relic Charges or the pocketwatch to rest at a stargazer.

How to unlock: Found in chest near tower of Barren Swamp.

3. Nameless One’s Amulet

The Nameless One’s Amulet is without a doubt one of the best Amulets to use in both New Game and New Game+ playthroughs. Through trial and error, it is estimated that the chances of a Relic Charge being saved when used is one in five. Those odds are incredibly helpful in boss fights and progressing through a single chapter without having to retreat to a stargazer.

The Nameless One can be picked up quite early on in Lies of P. It is a great pick for those getting through the New Game and even better for the increased difficulty of New Game+.

How to unlock: Trade Twisted Angel’s Ergo (Fallen Archbishop Andreus) at Alidoro’s shop.

2. Conquering Amulet

As Lies of P‘s combat is focused around blocking attacks, the Conquering Amulet is the best to use for Perfect Guard masters. If you stick to the fundamentals on how the game is supposed to be played (said a dodge roller), the Conquering Amulet increases your attack tremendously upon executing a Perfect Guard.

The rules of the Conquering Amulet are high-risk, high-reward as you are leaving yourself open to damage through blocking. A high Guard Regain is imperative for this Amulet to work. If you are playing Lies of P to master the Perfect Guard, picking this up relatively early in the game will do you wonders. Most bosses can easily be beaten with this Amulet equipped, offering approximately 20% more damage on your next hit following a Perfect Guard.

How to unlock: Trade King Flame’s Ergo (King’s Flame, Fuoco) at Alidoro’s shop.

1. Arm of God Amulet

The best Amulet in Lies of P is the Arm of God Amulet. It provides a temporary (estimated five seconds) weapon buff for every hit. Each successful hit is buffed by approximately 5% and can be stacked a total of four times, totaling to an increased 20% buff for five seconds. The Arm of God’s damage can easily knock an enemy into a staggered state and is best used within the first wave of a main boss fight.

The Arm of God Amulet is always active, so long as your combinations are connecting. It is best used on Technique builds with lighter weights. Motivity builds can use this Amulet so long as their weapon strikes are fast enough for the stacked damage buff to come into effect.

How to unlock: Trade Reborn Champion’s Ergo (Champion Victor) at Alidoro’s shop.

