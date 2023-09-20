Lies of P: How to find Alidoro

Lies of P features a diverse cast of characters that you’ll encounter on your journey through Krat, and many of them act as merchants with valuable items to trade. Of all the merchant NPCs, none is more important than Alidoro, as he can trade special boss weapons to Pinnochio in exchange for bosses’ Rare Ergo.

You don’t meet Alidoro until Area IV, so it’s worth holding onto your Rare Ergo until then. Even so, Alidoro’s location isn’t immediately obvious, and it’s possible to miss him if you don’t notice the elevator to his area. If you’re looking for Alidoro in Lies of P, look no further, as this guide will tell you exactly where to find him.

Where to find Alidoro in Lies of P

Go up the elevator guarded by an elite enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alidoro is in Area IV, St. Frangelico Cathedral. Progress through Moonlight town and the Path of Misery in Area IV until you reach St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel. Enter the chapel and descend into the hole in the large room behind the stargazer. Proceed through this area until you reach the St. Frangelico Cathedral Library stargazer.

Head through the stone passage to the left of the stargazer and turn right at the end. Go straight through the room with holes in the ground (watching out for the slimes that drop down from above) and up the spiral staircase at the end. Continue down the hall and over the bridge, then down the spiral staircase at the end until you get to a room with steps leading into a poison pool.

Carefully kill the enemies here by kiting them out of the poison, then prepare to sprint through. Run straight through the poison pool and through the next room until you a get to a staircase leading upward and out of the poison. At the top of the staircase is a room with an elite carcass enemy, so get ready to fight, or run straight for the elevator to clear enemy aggro.

Ascend the elevator and you’ll emerge on a balcony above the cathedral overlooking Krat. Alidoro is by the edge of the balcony.

Speak to Alidoro to trade Rare Ergo for special weapons

Alidoro will trade boss weapons for Rare Ergo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alidoro will ask whether you know anywhere safe. You can either send him to Hotel Krat or Venigni Works. You should send him to Hotel Krat, as Venigni Works is still teeming with puppets. He’ll move there after you beat the Area IV boss.

Whichever way you answer, you’ll be able to trade your Rare Ergo here to him for a variety of boss weapons and amulets. After your encounter in St. Frangelico Cathedral, if you told Alidoro to go to Hotel Krat, he’ll appear on the far side of Antonia’s room. He periodically disappears when you reach certain milestones in the story, so make sure to trade with him whenever you have the opportunity.

Alidoro’s inventory will expand as you progress through the game, and new items will appear to trade for your Rare Ergo. Most boss weapons scale with Motivity and Technique, so Advance builds are mostly stuck with the amulets—but you can always consume the Rare Ergo instead if Alidoro doesn’t have anything that suits your fancy.

