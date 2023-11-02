Is Lies of P getting a sequel?

Who would have thought Pinocchio would make the best base for a Soulslike? Well, that’s the reality we’re living in and if you’re here that means you’re one of the fans dying for more Lies of P.

Over one million copies of Lies of P have been sold and the game is set to make even more waves when it receives its first DLC in 2024. With this much success, the natural progression for any game is to get a sequel, and there appears to be good news for fans of Lies of P.

Before you get too excited, here is everything we know right now about Lies of P’s future and if a sequel is truly in the works.

Will there be a sequel to Lies of P?

Yes, there will be a sequel to Lies of P, but what that will look like is still anybody’s guess. To celebrate one million sales of the game, director Ji Won Choi spoke in a video talking about plans for the game which unveiled some details about the upcoming DLC, and also surprisingly let slip that a sequel is on its way.

“Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel,” Choi said in the director’s letter on Oct. 31.

This was the extent of what was shared so we still don’t have any idea what this game will actually look like or how it will pick up following the events of Lies of P. Heck, it could even be a prequel; at this stage, we just don’t know.

DLC for Lies of P is likely to launch in 2024 so we wouldn’t expect a full-blown sequel to release until 2025 at the very earliest.

While this might be disappointing news for fans of the Lies of P begging for more content, the fact it’s on the way should be enough to carry you through the wait.