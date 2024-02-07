Lies of P teams up with Wo Long for a flaming hot DLC

Two of the most influential Soulslike games not produced by FromSoftware will enter an official collaboration for a Lies of P DLC, the game’s developers have announced. The DLC comes in the form of a new armor set and weapon and is due out later this month.

On Feb. 7, Lies of P developers posted an announcement trailer on YouTube showcasing the upcoming collaboration between themselves and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The showcased DLC takes the shape of a Wo Long-inspired armor set and a new weapon, the Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive, with all the dragon fire and style you could expect from anything Wo Long-related. This is the two games’ second collaboration, with Wo Long including weapons from Lies of P in September 2023. The added content will also feature in Wo Long‘s Complete Edition, which launched today.

“Get a sneak peek at the exclusive Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive weapon and Armor of the Honorable and Bandana of the Honorable costume in the new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty collaboration update,” wrote Lies of P developers in the official announcement on YouTube. The DLC is due out on Feb. 13 and will be free of charge. This is a good move on the devs’ part, as free DLC isn’t something the gaming world has gotten accustomed to yet—if we exclude CDPR, of course.

Lies of P and Wo Long have been regarded as some of the best examples of Soulslike game design outside of the genre’s forerunners and creators, FromSoftware. The latter’s developers also worked on the Nioh games, which have also gotten praise from Soulslike fans as solid entries in the ever-expanding genre. Both have been compared to FromSoftware’s titles, with Lies of P often viewed as a successor to Bloodborne and Wo Long leaning more into Sekiro‘s wake.

At any rate, the collaboration between these two Soulslike titles is very nice to see, and I hope there’s more like it in the future.