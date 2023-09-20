Rare Ergo drops from certain bosses, and you get one of each per playthrough.

Lies of P features dozens of challenging boss battles, and some of them drop Rare Ergo. You’ll probably have picked up at least a few Rare Ergo from the bosses you’ve felled on your journey through Krat, but it isn’t particularly clear what Rare Ergo used for.

Unlike regular Ergo items, Rare Ergo is unique: You can only get one of each boss’s Rare Ergo per playthrough, and while you can consume Rare Ergo for experience to level up Pinocchio, it serves another purpose that’s far more interesting.

You only get one of each, so you’ll want to use your Rare Ergo wisely. If you’re wondering what to do with Rare Ergo in Lies of P, wonder no more—we’re here to help.

What is Rare Ergo in Lies of P?

Consume these items for Ergo or trade them for weapons and amulets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rare Ergo in Lies of P is the equivalent to Boss Souls in Dark Souls and Remembrances in Elden Ring. It serves two purposes: You can consume Rare Ergo at any time to immediately receive a large amount of Ergo, or save them and trade them with Alidoro, whom you meet in Area IV, for a unique boss weapon or amulet.

Like other Soulslikes, it’s always worth holding onto Rare Ergo until you next encounter Alidoro, where you’ll be able to browse his inventory to see if there are any interesting items that work with your build.

Where to trade Rare Ergo in Lies of P

You’ll first meet Alidoro in Area IV. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the best use out of your Rare Ergo, you’ll want to hold onto it until you find Alidoro in Area IV, St. Frangelico Cathedral. Progress through the level until you get to the St. Frangelico Cathedral Library stargazer. In this area, you’ll find an elevator that takes you to a balcony above the cathedral where you’ll find Alidoro.

Choose to send him back to Hotel Krat, and he’ll appear on the far side of Antonia’s room. You should bear in mind that Alidoro periodically disappears after you reach certain points in the story, so make sure to trade with him whenever you have the chance.

How to make the most of your Rare Ergo in Lies of P

Alidoro offers special amulets and weapons for sale in exchange for Rare Ergo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alidoro’s special weapons are among the most powerful weapons in Lies of P. They can’t be disassembled and often have unique abilities, special effects, and different movesets that distinguish them from other weapons. You can upgrade them up to +5 using Dark Moon Moonstones, which are surprisingly common. Lies of P’s special weapons all scale with Motivity or Technique, so Advance builds will benefit more from Alidoro’s amulets.

If Alidoro doesn’t have anything useful for you, then it’s wiser to pop the Rare Ergo to help you level up. You need Ergo to make Pinnochio stronger, and you drop it every time you die—just like in the Souls games—so you need every ounce of Ergo you can get if you want Pinnochio to pack a punch. Rare Ergo goes a long way toward leveling you up, as you’re unlikely to need every boss weapon or amulet from Alidoro, and it could give you the edge you need to overcome the next challenge.

About the author