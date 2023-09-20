Is Lies of P an open-world game?

Since Elden Ring came and took the world by storm everyone has been dying for another Souls game and while it’s not made by FromSoftware, Lies of P is here to fill that void.

Elden Ring took the winning souls formula made famous from games like Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne, adding to it further with some ambitious large-scale changes. Some players might be wondering if Lies of P does the same. Before you bite the bullet and purchase this Soulslike, here’s what you should know about the world in Lies of P.

Is Lies of P open-world?

Image via Neowiz

Lies of P is not an open-world game. To put this into perspective, for those who are familiar with the FromSoftware Souls games, Lies of P is more Dark Souls and less Elden Ring.

Instead of being left to wander around a massive sandbox, in Lies of P you will progress along a linear path with the ability to travel backward to previous locations you’ve visited. The way you do this is by using the Stargazer system.

Stargazers are useful tools you will find broken along your travels through Krat. When you stumble upon one you can rebuild it to turn it into a fast travel location. This is extremely handy as it’s the only way to return to Hotel Krat where you can level up your character and do various other things.

This being the system, there is no open world you can go explore. Exploration will be limited to the zones you’ve already traveled through as you set up all of the wayfinders.

If you’re someone who jumped into the soul’s formula with Elden Ring then don’t let this lack of an open world deter you. I believe Dark Souls 3 is the ultimate Souls game and that title uses the exact same traveling formula that Lies of P does.

In my experience, it doesn’t hinder the Souls gameplay at all.

