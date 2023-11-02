Lies of P devs just accidentally confirmed they’re secretly working on a sequel

Since Elden Ring, there have been plenty of Soulslike titles to arrive in stores but none have had the impact Lies of P did earlier this year, and it appears there’s more to come.

Lies of P is getting a sequel, game director Ji Won Choi confirmed in a video released on Oct. 31. Now that the game has passed the milestone of one million sales the team is turning their attention to not only DLC but also a second Lies of P game.

Sadly, when Choi let this news slip he didn’t elaborate on it any further so we don’t have any details as to what a second game would look like or when we can expect it. That being the case, given the success of the first game, just this confirmation should make a lot of gamers happy.

The next content for Lies of P that players will get a chance to enjoy is its first DLC, which at this stage is untitled. During the video, fans got their first glimpse of the release, which will continue the gothic aesthetic and challenging gameplay.

Souls gamers now have a franchise to sink their teeth into outside of FromSoftware’s iconic series of titles. While there have been many attempts to capture this formula in the past, almost none have seen enough success to warrant a sequel, and that’s exactly what Lies of P did.

A big reason for Lies of P’s success is the interesting gameplay style and compelling story, but alongside the over one million sales many more players have had a chance to play on Game Pass subscriptions. Microsoft’s subscription service was able to land a day-one release for Lies of P both on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Whatever way you play, the Lies of P future looks full of excitement from 2024 on with DLC to arrive and more news on the next entry to reveal itself soon.