Lies of P players report save files completely disappearing after latest update

Not a good look for the developer.

Lies of P's P being grabbed by a puppet policeman
Image via Neowiz

Lies of P players woke up to a nightmare upon finding out their save files had completely disappeared after the game’s latest patch.

The developer, Neowiz, quickly released a statement on Nov. 15 and a band-aid solution, but for some players, it was already too late.

Lies of P players found the game immediately auto-saved after the patch, overwriting their previous save file. Even worse, players reported they had auto-sync enabled, replacing the current save file uploaded to the cloud server. This essentially gave them a bugged cloud save as well as a bugged local save file.

Regardless of what the origin of the bug is, the developer already acknowledged the bug and is working on a fix. While there wasn’t any timeframe provided, I imagine this is very high in its priorities. Losing your save in a Soulslike game is enough for a player to just quit and never return.

Related

Redditor beats Lies of P’s final boss with just his mouth
Is Lies of P getting a sequel?

To be extra safe, we recommend disabling cloud save auto sync in your PlayStation 5 settings and manually uploading your current Lies of P save file before loading up the game. This is essentially a backup just in case you get a bugged save. Unfortunately, since this utilizes the cloud save, only PS Plus subscribers can do this.

Author

Cedric Pabriga
A freelance writer who mostly covers VTubers, Smash Ultimate, Genshin Impact, and industry news. He has three years of experience in video games journalism and his bylines can be found on sites such as IGN, IntoTheSpine, and Dot Esports. If he's not working, he's either listening to music or playing another RPG he got his hands on. Either that, or getting lost at a random place.

Latest Articles