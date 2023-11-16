Lies of P players report save files completely disappearing after latest update

Not a good look for the developer.

Lies of P players woke up to a nightmare upon finding out their save files had completely disappeared after the game’s latest patch.

The developer, Neowiz, quickly released a statement on Nov. 15 and a band-aid solution, but for some players, it was already too late.

Lies of P players found the game immediately auto-saved after the patch, overwriting their previous save file. Even worse, players reported they had auto-sync enabled, replacing the current save file uploaded to the cloud server. This essentially gave them a bugged cloud save as well as a bugged local save file.

Dear citizens of Krat



We have noticed the [Save Files Lost on PS5] issue after the recent update



Proceeding the game by selecting [Resume Activity] causes a bug in which the character information does not properly load.

The game resets, and it appears to have lost all items. — Lies of P (@Liesofp) November 16, 2023

Regardless of what the origin of the bug is, the developer already acknowledged the bug and is working on a fix. While there wasn’t any timeframe provided, I imagine this is very high in its priorities. Losing your save in a Soulslike game is enough for a player to just quit and never return.

To be extra safe, we recommend disabling cloud save auto sync in your PlayStation 5 settings and manually uploading your current Lies of P save file before loading up the game. This is essentially a backup just in case you get a bugged save. Unfortunately, since this utilizes the cloud save, only PS Plus subscribers can do this.