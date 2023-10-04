How to beat Laxasia the Complete in Lies of P

Luxasia the Complete is one of the hardest bosses in Lies of P, but it'll be a breeze if you follow this guide.

Lies of P has over two dozen challenging boss encounters, and by the end of the game, players will be masters of dodging, parrying, and using every tool in Pinocchio’s impressively diverse arsenal to overcome Krat’s most dangerous threats.

Of all the bosses, Laxasia the Complete is undoubtedly one of the most challenging, and it’s not surprising many players consider this boss to be the biggest test of skill in the game.

Players encounter Laxasia in Area XI, immediately after the Arche Abbey Prayer Room stargazer. This is around the halfway point of the game’s last area, and marks a major milestone in Lies of P’s final chapter. It’s not unusual to have dozens of failed attempts against Laxasia before finally breaking through, but if you’re struggling, don’t worry—you’re not alone, and this guide is here to help.

Laxasia the Complete boss strategy in Lies of P

Phase one

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In phase one, the main attacks you need to worry about are Laxiasia’s lunge, as well as every attack where Laxasia infuses her sword with electricity.

When Laxasia charges up her sword and leaps backwards, watch out—she’s about to do a lunge attack. If this attack hits you, she’ll impale you with her sword, dealing heavy damage while she throws you across the arena. To avoid it, get used to its timing and perfect parry, double-dodge to the side at the last second, or keep your distance and sprint around her to make sure the attack misses.

Laxasia’s lightning-infused attacks all explode for an additional tick of electrical damage at their site of impact around a second after landing, so make sure you’re well away from them when the electric pulse goes off. This includes the attack where she drags her sword along the ground and charges at you before swinging, so be careful if you’re running directly behind her.

As long as you dodge her lunge attacks and electric explosions, the best strategy to take down Laxasia is to memorize her attacks and try to perfect parry as often as you can. This boss fight rewards you more than all others for learning its attack patterns, and you can even perfect parry Laxasia 40 times in phase one to break her weapon and trigger phase two early.

Laxasia is weak to Acid damage, so try fighting her with an Acid-infused weapon like the Acidic Crystal Spear, use the Acid Grindstone to add Acid damage to a physical weapon, or use throwable items that deal Acid damage to hurt her from afar. The Acidic Crystal Spear is the weapon I used to beat Laxasia, and each hit took a hefty chunk off her health bar. Do your best to keep her poisoned, too, as the damage from the ticking DoT will be worth it in the long run.

You can also use the Aegis shield arm to parry her attacks and deal heavy damage. It has a very generous parry window and is highly effective against Laxasia’s attacks. If you have an upgraded Aegis arm, we strongly recommend you equip and use it during this boss fight.

Phase two

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phase two is even more erratic, and this is where the real fight begins. It starts when you deplete Laxasia’s first health bar, and in the second phase, Laxasia sheds her armor and gains new aerial attacks, although much of the fight will still be on the ground.

Above all, watch out whenever Laxasia leaps into the air. You’ll either need to quickly defend against her electrical projectiles or her charge attack. If she shoots electrical projectiles, try to perfect-parry them, as it reflects the projectiles back at Laxasia and can deal substantial damage. Press parry a split second after you see Laxasia swipe her arm to unleash a projectile, and you’ll deflect it straight back.

If she charges at you, either perfect-parry or try to roll at the last second. It may take a few attempts to get used to the timing, but Laxasia’s aerial attacks are entirely avoidable once you learn their cues.

While fighting her in melee, continue to avoid the delayed explosions from Laxasia’s charged sword swings, and watch out for the lightning strikes around her when she lands.

You’ll have a few windows to attack Laxasia after her two-hit sword swing, after she lands, and after you perfect parry or avoid one of her stronger attacks. With enough perfect parries or charged attacks, you’ll eventually stagger Laxasia and make her vulnerable to a Fatal Attack. Try to stagger her at least once during the fight.

Laxasia’s second phase is remarkably fast, and you’ll need to constantly keep her in your sights to make sure you avoid her attacks and perfect parry as often as possible. This is one of the toughest fights in the game, and it might take you a few attempts to learn to parry her attacks—but that’s okay.

Both phases are highly susceptible to perfect parries, and if you use a weapon with Acid damage, you’ll burn through Laxasia’s two health bars in no time.

About the author