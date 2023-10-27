Redditor beats Lies of P’s final boss with just his mouth

Lies of P is a formidable challenge on its own, with unforgiving combat, aggressive enemies, and ruthless bosses. One streamer took the challenge to the next level by beating the entire game using only mouth controls, and it’s safe to say the community is stunned.

User u/ZealousidealRoad1219 shared his impressive feat to Reddit on Oct. 27. In the post, he explains that he’s paralyzed from the shoulders down, so uses a mouth controller to play video games. To say the community was impressed is an understatement: One Redditor replied “Whoa, awesome,” while another said, “You sir are incredible!”

Another was amazed he managed to beat Laxasia, arguably the hardest boss in Lies of P, saying “Kudos! Laxia [sic] must have been an incredible display of skill as well.” Laxasia was a sticking point for me, as I found her unpredictable attacks frustratingly difficult to avoid, but u/ZealousidealRoad1219 no doubt made short work of her.

The Redditor explains that he’d never played a Soulslike before, which is beyond impressive. “Struggled at times, but overall I had a blast. Hats off to the developers for giving us this gem,” he wrote in his post.

It’s a remarkable achievement to beat Lies of P without ever having a played Souls game, and to do so with only mouth controls is truly commendable. Hopefully, we’ll see u/ZealousidealRoad1219 finishing mouth-only runs of more Soulslikes and Souls games in the future.

About the author