How to get Quartz in Lies of P

There are many ways to upgrade Pinocchio in Lies of P, from leveling up to improving your weapons. Lies of P also features a skill tree called the P-Organ, accessed via the chair in Gepetto’s office, that unlocks various passive bonuses and other benefits like extra healing flasks. Every Quartz you find gives you a skill point for the P-Organ.

There’s a finite number of Quartz to be found, and they’re few and far between, so if you want to survive on the streets of Krat, you’ll need to keep an eye out for this illustrious material. If you’re wondering where to find Quartz in Lies of P, look no further, as this guide has got you covered.

Where to find Quartz in Lies of P

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quartz drops from a few puppet bosses, spaced relatively evenly throughout the game, and you can also find it in chests. You’ll get your first Quartz by beating the tutorial boss, the Parade Master. It’s a tough first encounter, so if you’re struggling, practice by parrying the target dummy next to the checkpoint.

Another Quartz drops from the Scrapped Watchman, the boss in Krat City Hall Courtyard at the end of the next area. This one is also impossible to miss. You’ll have at least two Quartz after beating the boss, so you’ll be able to fully unlock one of the nodes in the P-Organ’s first phase.

Shortly after entering the next area, the Workshop Union, you’ll encounter a ringing telephone. Answer it, and Arlecchino will give you a riddle to solve. Whichever answer you choose, he gives you a Trinity Key that you can use to open any of the locked Trinity Rooms around Krat. There’s one in the Workshop Union near the Venigni Works Control Room stargazer after you encounter Black Cat and Red Fox in the tunnels. Inside is a safe containing a Quartz and the Blue Blood’s Tailcoat cosmetic outfit.

Also in the Workshop Union, near the Workshop Union Entrance stargazer, you’ll find a Puppet of the Future patrolling a small swamp area. It drops another Quartz. It can be tricky to fight, as you’ll continually build up Corruption (which is effectively poison) as long as you’re standing in the swamp, and you don’t have much room to maneuver. Its attacks are fairly predictable, though, so it shouldn’t take you long to prevail.

These are four early-game Quartz locations, but you’ll find many more on your journey. Be sure to check every corner for chests, always answer the phone to Arlecchino, and remember the locations of locked Trinity Rooms.

All bosses that drop Quartz in Lies of P

Here’s a full list of all the bosses that drop Quartz and their locations:

Parade Master (tutorial) – Cersani Alley

Scrapped Watchman – Krat City Hall

Puppet of the Future (optional) – Workshop Union

Mad Clown Puppet (optional) – Rosa Isabelle Street

Corrupted Parade Master – Cersani Alley

Black Rabbit Brotherhood (second encounter) – Relic of Trismegistus

You’ll find the rest hidden around Krat, mostly in chests. Upgrading your P-Organ is vital to succeed in Lies of P—it gives you lots of important bonuses that will be invaluable as you progress. Bosses and elite enemies in the mid-to-late game are relentless and ruthlessly aggressive, so you’ll need every advantage you can get.

About the author