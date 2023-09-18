All Lies of P Arlecchino phone riddle answers and locations

There are five ringing telephones around Krat. Answer Arlecchinio's riddles to get your hands on Trinity Keys.

Lies of P has a few secrets for you to find on your journey, and some of them you’ll find by answering the phone to Arlecchino—the self-proclaimed “King of Riddles.” Arlecchino’s riddles always present you with two choices, and they’re usually quite obvious, although his questions start getting interesting toward the end of the game.

Ringing pay phones are scattered sparsely around Krat, with one each in areas III, V, VII, IX and X, and some of them are easy to miss. You should always keep an ear out for a ringing phone, as there are only five in the game, and they all reward you with precious Trinity Keys. These keys allow you to unlock the mysterious locked Trinity Doors around Krat, which contain valuable treasure, so be sure to answer the phone to Arlecchino whenever you hear it.

Where to find Arlecchino’s phone riddles in Lies of P

Phones around Krat ring with Arlecchino’s next riddle after you beat certain bosses, even phones you’ve already been to, so you can go back to a previous phone to progress his quest line after reaching specific milestones. That said, the game is fairly linear, and unless you miss one of the phones or return to a previous area, you’re likely to encounter them in the order below.

Here’s where you can find all the ringing phones and the answers to Arlecchino’s riddles in Lies of P (without too many spoilers!).

III: Workshop Union Entrance

Head left facing the bridge to Venigni works to find the phone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first ringing telephone is in the third area, before its first stargazer. After defeating the Scrapped Watchman at Krat City Hall, return to Gepetto at Hotel Krat to get the key to Area III. Unlock the door at Krat City Hall and progress through the mandatory path at the start of the level. It’s fairly linear, so you can’t go wrong.

Keep going until you get to the bridge leading to Venigni Works, which spans a small valley with a green poison swamp at the bottom. To the right of the bridge is a short optional path leading to a ringing telephone. Answer it and Arlecchino will give you your first riddle to solve.

You can reply with either “Human” or “Monster,” and Human is the correct answer. Whichever option you choose, he’ll give you a Trinity Key.

V: Malum District

Head down the alley to the right of the burning effigy, then up the ladder in the waterlogged room at the end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Area V, after defeating Fallen Archbishop Andreus in St. Frangelico’s Cathedral, proceed through Path of the Pilgrim until you get to the Malum District. Activate the stargazer and continue forward through the city streets.

A short while after your encounter with Red Fox and Black Cat, you’ll arrive at an open square with a burning effigy in the middle. Head down the alley past and to the right of the effigy until you enter a waterlogged room with a ladder on the right-hand side. Climb the ladder, and at the top you’ll find another ringing telephone.

Pick up the phone and speak to Arlecchino once again. This riddle is another easy one, and the correct response is “Candle.” Answer to get another Trinity Key.

VII: Grand Exhibition Gallery

Head over the rafters, but don’t fall. You can kite the shield puppet back to the area behind you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Area VII, progress through Lorenzini Arcade until you get to the Grand Exhibition. The main entrance is closed, so head to the coffee shop on the right-hand side and go up the fire escape. At the top there’s a monorail that will transport you a short distance, allowing you to enter the Grand Exhibition.

Progress until you activate the Grand Exhibition Gallery stargazer, and open the main door while you’re here. Head down the hall to the left of the entrance and up the stairs to access the second floor.

If you haven’t activated the bridge shortcut yet (it’s a big sign that drops down), head outside, then turn around and climb up the ladder to get to the upper level. There’s a single swordsman puppet guarding the path, but he should be no match for you. Carefully proceed across the rafters, past the shield puppet (careful—he’s dangerous), and down the ladder. Activate the bridge shortcut, then head through the door on the same side.

After the drill puppet breaks through the gate, head up the stairs and continue on to find the phone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the linear path and you’ll enter an exhibition room with lots of puppets on display, with a large elite puppet behind a gate. Bait the puppet into breaking the gate, head through and up the stairs, and continue down the metal walkway at the end until you reach a ringing phone.

This riddle has a few extra steps. The correct answer is “Egg,” but instead of getting a Trinity Key, you’ll get a hint to the location of one—it appears as an item in your inventory. View it in the Key Items section and you’ll see that it tells you to look for the “ten fingertips of a woman of cold” at the Grand Exhibition.

After finding the phone, head into the next room and rotate the right-hand statue twice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t hard to find: Keep going forward after answering the phone. Head down the stairs and into the next room and you’ll see two statues with a shrine in the middle. Interact with the right-hand statue twice to rotate it so that its fingers are pointing to the shrine. The shrine will open, revealing a Trinity Key inside.

IX: Krat Central Station Streets

Head through the passage to the cliffside and turn right. There’s a phone shortly ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating the Great Monster of the Swamp boss at the end of the Barren Swamp area, you’ll return to Krat Central Station again in Area IX. Progress through the streets of Collapsing Krat until you get to the Collapsed Street stargazer. Beat the Waker of Illusions boss and go down the elevator until you get to Krat Central Station Street stargazer, on the way to the Parade Master (now the Corrupted Parade Master) boss arena.

Instead of heading toward the arena, proceed down the other path toward the cliff edge. You might have visited this area earlier in the game. Head left through the archway and you’ll see a ringing telephone. The correct answer to his riddle is “Ergo.” Respond correctly for another Trinity Key.

X: Relic of Trismegistus

In Area X, proceed through the level until you get to the area leading to the boss room. On a cliff above the path leading to the boss is another ringing telephone. This is where Arlecchino’s questions start to get interesting. Instead of giving you a riddle to solve, he asks whether Gepetto’s creation is a killer. This isn’t a riddle and you can either lie or tell the truth, depending on which path you prefer.

Whichever way you answer, you’ll get the Chosen One’s Trinity Key and the King of Riddles’ Supply Box. This is the final upgrade to Podelina’s shop at Hotel Krat.

XI: Arche Abbey Outer Wall

In Area XI, the final zone in Lies of P, proceed until you get to the Arche Abbey Outer Wall stargazer. Continue through the level until you reach a tall indoor room with wooden beams and a locked Trinity Room at the bottom.

You need the Chosen One’s Trinity Key to open the door. Inside, you’ll find Arlecchino, the King of Riddles himself, and he’ll ask you a final question: Whether you’re a puppet or a human. However you answer, you’ll get a Quartz and the Alchemist’s Cape cosmetic outfit.

