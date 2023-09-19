How to get Gold Coin Fruit in Lies of P

You can trade Gold Coin Fruit for valuable items that can help you beat bosses, so it's worth harvesting.

Lies of P features a diverse range of mechanics to equip and upgrade P, and one is far less intuitive than the others. In Lies of P, you can harvest a resource called Gold Coin Fruit that grows in real time.

Gold Coin Fruit is incredibly useful to have: It can make boss fights easier, and it’s needed in certain NPC questlines. You need to know how to acquire it if you want to see everything Lies of P has to offer. This article has got you covered, but beware that it includes spoilers for the Area V boss fight and the proceeding area in Lies of P.

How Gold Coin Fruit works in Lies of P

This mysterious NPC will trade you valuable items for Gold Coin Fruit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gold Coin Fruit grows from the Gold Coin Tree that you can find after beating the Area V boss. It grows at a rate of one fruit every 10 minutes of real in-game time, and at first, you can hold a maximum of eight Gold Coin Fruit. You can improve both your fruit capacity and the rate at which the tree produces fruit by spending Quartz to upgrade your P-Organ.

You can speak to the NPC near the Gold Coin Tree, Giangio, to spend your Gold Coin Fruit on a variety of items. You can buy Star Fragments for three fruit each, which let you summon a friendly NPC specter to help you during most boss fights. You can also buy a variety of different Wishstones that you can equip to your Cube, each of which has different effects.

There are Wishstones that make your Cube restore your health, as well as Wishstones that interact with your Specter, like healing it, making it taunt the boss, giving it an elemental damage buff, and more. If you’re stuck on a tough boss fight, try equipping the Friendship Wishstone to keep your Specter alive for longer, and it might just give you the edge you need to push through.

Giangio’s shop includes Star Fragments and Wishstones for your Cube. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find the Gold Coin Tree in Lies of P

You can find the Gold Coin Tree after defeating the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in the Malum District. At the end of Area V, after defeating the Brotherhood, proceed into the Town Hall building and you’ll find an elevator. It takes you to a new area in Hotel Krat—a garden with the Gold Coin Tree. Directly in front of the elevator you’ll find Giangio, and if you harvest the tree immediately, you’ll have enough fruit to buy something straight away.

It’s a good idea to periodically return to the Gold Coin Tree to harvest its fruit and make sure none go to waste, especially if you plan on making ample use of Star Fragments, Wishstones, and the Cube. These valuable tools can significantly help in Lies of P’s boss fights, and you’ll probably need it, as the bosses can be frustratingly challenging in the mid-to-late game.

