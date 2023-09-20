Lies of P: Should you lie or tell the truth to the Weeping Woman?

The Weeping Woman asks you to find her missing baby, but all is not as it seems.

In Lies of P, one of the earliest NPC quest-givers you’ll encounter on the streets of Krat is the Weeping Woman. She’s going to cause you a moral dilemma: Should you tell this woman the truth, or lie to her?

You’ll see the Weeping Woman’s silhouette in a window, and you’ll be able to speak to her from outside, highly reminiscent of the Yharnamites in Bloodborne.

She’ll ask you to find her baby: It’s a fairly simple request, as the Weeping Woman’s baby isn’t too far from where you find her. After returning the baby to the Weeping Woman, players are given a choice to either lie or tell the truth, and you might be wondering which option leads to the better outcome.

Where to find the Weeping Woman in Lies of P

You’ll find the Weeping Woman in Area II. From the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard stargazer, head out of the door and turn right, then follow the rooftop path all the way around until you get to the next indoor area. Exit the building to its external balcony area and turn left: You’ll see a metal scaffold and a ladder leading down.

Instead of climbing down the ladder to the courtyard, turn right and drop down to the lower level of scaffolding. Follow the metal scaffold to the end, and you’ll see the silhouette of a woman in a brightly lit window. Speak to her and she’ll ask you to find and return her lost baby.

Where to find the Broken Baby Puppet in Lies of P

You’ll find the missing baby to the right of City Hall, but it’s guarded by an elite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Weeping Woman’s missing baby is just outside City Hall, where you encounter the main boss of Area II. On the right-hand side of the City Hall entrance, up some steps and behind a large elite carcass enemy, you’ll see an item on the floor.

Defeat the elite to safely acquire the item, or quickly sprint past and loot it. After picking it up, you’ll find that the Weeping Woman’s lost baby is actually a puppet.

Should you lie to the Weeping Woman in Lies of P?

You can either lie or tell the truth to the Weeping Woman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the Weeping Woman; the fastest route is by going backward from the Krat City Hall stargazer. After returning her lost baby, she’ll ask you whether you think the baby is adorable. You can either lie, and tell her that it’s a cute baby, or tell the truth and say it’s a puppet.

If you tell the truth and tell her that it’s a puppet, she won’t believe you, and she’ll give you a Vivid Ergo Fragment as a reward for returning her baby.

If you lie and tell her it’s a cute baby, she’ll give you a Vivid Ergo Fragment as well as the Feel vinyl record that you can play using the music player in Hotel Krat. This is the option I chose in my playthrough. It’s one of the first times you’re faced with a choice to either lie or tell the truth in Lies of P, and there are many more later to come.

