You can check out how much money you’ve spent on League of Legends right now

Riot Games has launched a website that allows you to check out exactly how much money you have spent in League of Legends on your account.

If you’re like us and you’ve spent over $1,000 on League since opening your account however many years ago, it can be somewhat painful to see the money you’ve invested into the game and imagine what else you could have spent that money on.

For those who want to share in our pain, check out the link below and sign in to your account to see just how much money you have spent. There should be a big red “Show Me The Money” button you can click on the page that will open up an image with a cash amount on it.

How Much Money Have I Spent in League of Legends? Are you looking to find out how much money you have spent in League of Legends? Well, you have come to the right place! Here is how much you have spent in League of Legends: Show Me The Money …

Folks over on Reddit have also been sharing their spending stories, with some spending eye-watering amounts on the game over the past few years on skins, Little Legends, and more stuff that is tied to their virtual account.

It is actually scary to think that Riot Games has the power to take down your accounts at a moments notice, taking all your virtual goods and spent money along with it.

What we are saying is, spend carefully and use this link to keep track of your spending habits to better control yourself in the future!