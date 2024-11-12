Which LoL champion says ‘The ocean will sweep them away’?

It took me exactly one second to land on today’s LoLdle answer, but not everyone in a League of Legends encyclopedia like me. Read if you’re in desperate need of help for the Nov. 12 quote. I have you covered.

Who says “The ocean will sweep them away” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 12 is, “The ocean will sweep them away.” The League champion who says this line is Nami. You know, the little mermaid with the power to summon the strengths of the oceans themselves.

Today’s quote was a no-brainer for me. Nami is known as The Tidercaller and all of her abilities are associated with the sea in one way or another. Her ultimate is even a giant tidal wave that sweeps away her enemies. I know next to nothing about Nami’s lore, but now I’m interested in learning more about her. I know her trusty staff plays a crucial role in her story, giving her her watery powers, but that’s as far as my knowledge goes.

Nami is actually performing pretty well in the meta. According to stats site U.GG, she has an almost 52 percent win rate in the support position. That makes her an S-tier champion is Patch Patch 14.22. She’s a reliable support all the way from Iron to Challenger. What’s not to like? While she doesn’t dish out much damage, she helps protect her carries with her supportive abilities. Give her a try if you haven’t already.

I’m already anticipating tomorrow’s LoLdle. Stay tuned.

