Which LoL champion says ‘The Freljord awakens’

I was brimming with confidence when I saw today’s LoLdle quote, but I completely messed up this time. Thankfully, I somehow got it on second guess, so here’s the answer to the Oct. 28 LoLdle.

Who says, ‘The Freljord awakens’ in LoL?



Of course, it’s her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 28 is, “The Freljord awakens,” and the League champion who says this line is Anivia. You know, the freezing cold bird lady.

For some reason, I always forget about Anivia. This birdbrain has got to be one of the most boring champions in League—they’re just a big ol’ blue bird who awkwardly flies around the Rift. When I saw the word “Freljord,” my first instinct was Lissandra. But the harsh and unforgiving lands of The Freljord are home to many champions, including Braum, Nunu, Ash, and, of course, Anivia. Realistically, anyone from this region could have said the quote. I think it’s just one of those quotes you know or don’t know.

Forgetting about lore for a second, Anivia has a massive 53 percent win rate in Patch 14.21, according to stats site U.GG. This makes her one of the best champions in solo queue. Seeing this surprised me because she rarely seems powerful. Despite a relatively simple kit, I’ve always found her tricky to play. Considering her high win rate now might be the perfect time to give her a spin.

I’m already looking forward to tomorrow’s quote.

