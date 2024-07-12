Image Credit: Bethesda
A group of five League of Legends champions including Nasus, Master Yi, Lux, Kaisa, and Thresh prepare for battle in front of a blue flame.
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘I’ve seen your future, and it’s got broken bones’

You'll need a timewinder for this one.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 01:49 am

LoLdle has thrown out the shorter League of Legends champion quotes and today loaded us up with one where we’d almost wish we could look into Runeterra’s future to see the answer. It’s vague, mysterious, and you may need some help.

Who says “I’ve seen your future, and it’s got broken bones” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 12 is “I’ve seen your future, and it’s got broken bones.” The League champion who says this line is Ekko.

ekko loldle july 12
This was a very lucky guess. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle

Over the past few days, we’ve been given LoLdle quotes we could tie to lore, like Nautilus’ drowning quote, or a champion’s characteristics, like Xayah’s quote from yesterday about ruffling feathers. These had a lot for us to go on. The only piece of today’s quote that really stood out to me was the word “future,” because it hints at a champion who can see—or maybe actually interacts with—the future. The only champ I could think of was Ekko, and somehow, my Hail Mary worked, and I got it right.

This quote will be challenging for most League players because Ekko hasn’t popped up on Summoner’s Rift much lately; he has a 3.7 percent pick rate, according to League stat tracker U.GG. His quote isn’o’t one you’d expect to hear often, because I don’t know about you all, but Ekko is not a champ I’d be playing in this metagame.

However, his taunts, which is what his quote from today was, are pretty funny, so it’s a shame he’s not played more often. What’s great about Ekko is his voice is so distinctive, so if you’ve reached the audio clue, this will give him away.

Author
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
