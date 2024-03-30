Category:
League of Legends

LoL One for All: Best performing champions in Patch 14.6

Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 05:31 pm
Kayle drawing her sword as she moves ahead.
Image via Riot Games

In League of Legends‘ Patch 14.6, Riot Games brought back One for All as one of the more casual game modes for players to have fun in while diving onto the Summoner’s Rift. There are, however, some champions that will help you dominate the competition.

There are a handful of massive overperformers in the game mode through the latest update with soaring win rates, with the top five sitting at a 70 percent win rate and above, according to U.GG. They all have their own strengths and weaknesses, but choosing them will depending on your preferred playstyle.

Here are the best-performing champions in One for All in Patch 14.6.

Top One for All performers in League Patch 14.6

The League of Legends Nexus Blitz beta splashart with Jinx, Galio, Blitzcrank, and more fighting.
All for One and One for All. Image via Riot Games

Kayle

Kayle is the queen of One for All at the moment, boasting a destructive 73.4 percent win rate across the world. She is one of the most powerful scaling champions in League, and if given enough time to gain levels and items, she’s an unstoppable force with terrifying damage to rip through any targets, tank or otherwise.

Kog’Maw

In a similar vein, Kog’Maw has a 71.8 percent win rate due to the variety in which he can be built. Although he might not be able to build into a tankier front line, Kog’Maw can build into a crushing DPS threat or an oppressive AP ranged mortar from a few screens away. Overall, Kog’Maw can hit the backline from afar while shredding through whatever front line the enemy team has, making him a Swiss Army knife of damage for any scenario.

Dr. Mundo

Known as one of the game’s most stalwart front liners, Dr. Mundo can run down any team with ease if paired with the right items. Additionally, a full team of beefy front liners who can outheal any damage you send out will always be a horrible experience to deal with, unless you can keep your damage dealers alive long enough to whittle them down from their 70.6 percent win rate.

Mordekaiser

An absolute colossus that can fulfill multiple roles, Mordekaiser currently has a formidable 70.1 percent win rate in One for All. Whether he builds as a bruiser-like fighter, a full AP burn threat, or a combination of both, the Iron Revenant has the ability to isolate a single target for a terrifying fight in the Realm of Death. This might be One for All, but with Mordekaiser, you’ll be stuck in a 1v1.

Lillia

Fast-moving and tough to hold in place, Lillia can be a nuisance to deal with if you don’t have a lot of easy crowd control to lock down this mobile jungler. She also has a plethora of different builds that she can tap into, from surprisingly tanky front line builds to strong AP burst threats, making her 70 percent win rate an inevitability when placed in the right hands.

