How long will LoL’s One for All game mode be available in 2024?

Sometimes, League of Legends players need time to unwind and let loose with wacky gameplay without all the worries of lost LP or deranking. That said, there aren’t many places to experience such freedom in the MOBA—except when the popular One for All game mode returns to add spice to the Summoner’s Rift.

One for All is a limited-time mode that features a five-vs-five battle on the Rift that is very different from the traditional solo queue experience. Instead of five different champions on each side, teams vote and choose one champion that their squad must use during the entire League match. There is still a ban phase for players to block any picks they deem too overpowered for the mode, but overall, it is a game meant for fun with friends.

With April Fools Day coming up soon, League players will definitely want to jump into the action when One for All returns to the client.

How long will One for All be available in League?

Squad up and ready for mayhem. Image via Riot Games

One for All is returning to League in Patch 14.6 on Wednesday, March 20, alongside a plethora of other balance tweaks and changes for the base game.

The limited-time League game mode should also extend past the first update of April and into Patch 14.7, which is expected to go live on April 3, which should coincide quite nicely with the April Fools Day skin collection; a new cosmetic set bringing five hilarious skins for Ornn, Twitch, Cho’gath, Rammus, and Zac.

Normally, limited modes like One for All and the ever-popular Ultra Rapid Fire last around two patch cycles, which means enthusiasts can enjoy the chaos before the mode is presumably removed around Wednesday, April 17.

