It’s time for a new month of LoLdle quotes. I felt like June’s quotes were overall on the easier side, and it seems like we’re starting July with a puzzle that shouldn’t be too difficult for longtime League of Legends fans to solve.

Who says “Fuel for the rune race” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on July 1 is “Fuel for the rune race.” The League champion who says this is Ryze.

I should’ve gotten this in one guess, honestly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Honestly, I should’ve solved this quote on the first try. After reading “rune” in the voice line, I immediately thought of Ryze—he is known as the Rune Mage, after all. But for whatever reason, I thought it might have been another champ talking to or in reference to Ryze and used my first guess on Viktor. After that didn’t work, though, I immediately typed in Ryze to wrap this one up.

I don’t have much experience with Ryze, outside of his potential appearance in Arcane and Faker‘s cameo as the champ in “RISE.” So, if I was able to quickly connect the dots to solve this LoLdle quote, I imagine it won’t be too difficult for other League fans who either play or know more about Ryze.

But, upon looking up Ryze’s voice lines, it appears this specific quote is said when the champ buys an Elixir of Sorcery. Since that’s a late-game consumable you usually only buy once you’re full build on an AP champ, it possible many players aren’t familiar with this line. At the same time, though, with how strong Ryze can be in the late game, Rune Mage enthusiasts might have heard this quote multiple times.

