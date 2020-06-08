Riot Games made waves today by teasing a new set of Pool Party League of Legends skins. When it comes to who the champions are, however, mum’s the word.

Today’s sneak peek showed off five pairs of legs dipping their toes into a pool, giving fans subtle clues on what the new Pool Party skins will be. While Riot didn’t provide any other details, League fans have already been casting their votes in an entertaining guessing game.

Who's ready for some sand, sun, and surf?🌞🌊 pic.twitter.com/IpfliLzXIA — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 8, 2020

Here are the confirmed and rumored Pool Party skins.

Confirmed Pool Party skins

Taliyah

Screengrab via Riot Games

Due to the lack of concrete information, this list is short.

Riot revealed Pool Party Taliyah in its 2020 League roadmap, giving a brief glimpse of what the champion’s ultimate will look like. The Stoneweaver ditches the rocks for a massive wave and an orange surfboard. This same surfboard appears on the far right of today’s teaser, which further confirms Taliyah as one of the five sun-loving pool-party celebrators.

Rumored Pool Party skins

Orianna

Image via Riot Games

While Riot hasn’t confirmed it, Orianna fans can recognize those robotic legs anywhere. To match the metallic hues of her body, the Lady of Clockwork sports a pair of purple flip flops. And a circular whale floatie that hovers nearby will most likely be her ball of devastation. Orianna also makes an appearance in the splash art for Pool Party Lee Sin, adding fuel to the fire.

And since lore dictates that Orianna is “comprised entirely of clockwork,” splashing in water won’t cause any short circuits.

The umbrella trident

Image via Riot Games

A long-legged man with red flip flops is more of a mystery. Aside from his muscular calves, the only clue Riot offers is an umbrella with a gold trident point. Since Runeterra houses a couple of lance-wielding warriors, the new skin can potentially belong to Jarvan IV or Xin Zhao.

Jarvan uses his lance to uphold Demacian values. But his stock skin doesn’t feature three points at the top of the weapon. Xin’s stock, Imperial, and Secret Agent skins, however, use a three-pronged spear. While this is all speculation, either of these two champions can make a splash at the Pool Party event.

A unique tattoo

Image via Riot Games

There aren’t too many League champs who have ink, helping us narrow down the search a bit. The woman lying next to the trident wielder has what looks like a tribal tattoo on her leg, as well as a bracelet around her ankle.

Many believe this to be Jinx, since she’s inked up all over her body. But her tattoos are all cloud-shaped. And it’s hard to believe that Zaun’s most maniacal criminal would be calmly lounging next to her fellow legends.

Karma also has a tattoo on her leg, as seen in her splash art. And her skirt could have potentially been turned into a transparent beach outfit for relaxing by the pool.

A mysterious Yordle

Image via Riot Games

It’s hard to miss the orange pair of furry feet sitting poolside in the teaser. It appears a Yordle will be getting a Pool Party skin—but which one?

Ziggs already has a Pool Party skin. So, by process of elimination, that leaves another 12 Yordles to choose from. But a pair of goggles lying idly next to the champ may point us in the right direction.

Heimerdinger, Corki, and Teemo each have goggles as a part of their outfit. A floating blue duck in the middle of the pool might also belong to the mysterious Yordle, however. The duck can potentially be Corki’s flying contraption or a Heimerdinger turret. One of those two Yordles likely made the cut for Pool Party skins.

This article will be updated as Riot reveals more information on the new Pool Party cast.