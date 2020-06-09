Did you guess them all?

Riot teased the League of Legends champs getting new Pool Party skins yesterday, showing only their legs. But now, the guessing game is over.

Riot showcased the cosmetics for Jarvan IV, Heimerdinger, Orianna, Taliyah, and Syndra in today’s PBE Preview. League fans will be happy to see the charismatic crab make a return appearance in some of the back animations, as well as plenty of sand, splashes, and pool floaties.

It's time to make a splash with this #PBE Preview! 💦 Five Champions are getting ready to party… Pool style! Did you guess their legs right? ⛱ #LoL #LeagueOfLegends pic.twitter.com/xLEjBdDSDw — League of Legends UK (@uk_lol) June 9, 2020

Many believed Jarvan would be on the receiving end of a skin due to the trident-tipped umbrella in the teaser. And the Exemplar of Demacia uses a huge sand castle to trap unsuspecting enemies.

Heimerdinger uses Super Soakers for turrets, while Orianna’s ball is replaced by a huge whale floatie. As seen in League‘s 2020 plans, Taliyah rides into the fray on a huge wave using her bright orange surfboard.

And Syndra rounds out the list of new Pool Party skins, using volleyballs to wreak havoc on her enemies.

The skins will hit the PBE soon and likely hit the live servers during Patch 10.13.