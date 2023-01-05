Tyler1 slams Riot for taking too long to nerf ‘giga-broken’ League champs that inflate player ranks

Tyler1 is losing it again, and this time, he blasted Riot Games for how long they take to nerf overpowered League of Legends champions. Udyr, who he described as a “giga-broken,” is the champion he was talking about this time around. The energised Twitch star flipped out after encountering yet another player using the meta Jungle hero.

“What are these disgusting, Elo-inflated Udyr players going to do when they nerf this giga-broken champion?” he said during his Twitch stream on Jan. 3.

Udyr was reworked in Aug. 2022. He also benefited from additional buffs shortly after, and has been one of the most dominant Jungle picks ever since. His win rate is above 55 percent this patch. Tyler1’s biggest issue, however, is that Riot hasn’t bothered to nerf him yet—and he thinks it’s a repeat offense.

“When Riot leaves broken shit like this up, they take too long to nerf it,” he said.

It irks him because Riot’s decision leaves him to deal with all the “no talent” players who “don’t belong in his ELO”—according to him—taking advantage of these champions until Riot eventually takes action and nerfs them into oblivion.

League Patch 13.1 is set to drop on Jan. 10. The early patch notes don’t mention anything about nerfing Udyr, but that doesn’t mean he’s escaped the chopping block. Things can change once more details come to light as its release draws closer.

At this stage, eight champions including Aatrox, Dr. Mundo, Fiora, K’Sante, Mordekaiser, Rammus, Yummi, and Zeri will be nerfed. Meanwhile, Jayce, Lissandra, Shaco, and Sion will be buffed. These changes will impact the meta, which may slow down Udyr’s momentum to a degree. But Tyler1 still thinks The Spirit Walker is in dire need of a nerf, and a big one at that.

The ball is in Riot’s court right now, and Tyler1 is watching.