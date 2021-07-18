RNG upset EDward Gaming, bounce back in 2021 LPL Summer Split

The MSI champions had a rough start of the split, but are slowly returning to their dominant form.

Royal Never Give Up picked two dominant and quick wins in today’s 2-0 series over EDward Gaming in the 2021 LPL Summer Split.

EDG was highly favored going into the League of Legends match. The team boasted a strong performance during the split, only dropping one match to Top Esports before this series. RNG, however, stepped up their game for today’s showdown and put up a clinical performance to completely dominate their opponents, showing a glimpse of their 2021 MSI form.

Jungler Wei, who played Lee Sin and Xin Zhao in today’s showdown, picked up both MVP votes. In the first match, he went for a lot of insecs that resulted in kills for his team, while also ensuring that he got away with his life in the process. In the second game, the jungler used Xin to invade his opponents early on and set them back, giving his teammates free rein over their lanes. As the match progressed, he became a menace to deal with, finishing the game with a KDA of 4/0/7.

RNG take down the #1 ranked team, EDG, for their 4th win in a row! The MSI champions are back in form! #LPL #TimeToConquerAll pic.twitter.com/83th4uwGOw — LPL (@lplenglish) July 18, 2021

This showdown opened up with calculated plays from both teams. Neither squad was able to build a gold lead since every offensive move they tried was mirrored by their opponents on the other side of the map. A kill in the bottom lane was traded for a kill in the top lane, a dragon was traded for a Rift Herald. Once teams started grouping up at around the 15th minute, RNG started gaining an edge in teamfights due to Wei’s crucial picks on Lee Sin. He kept using his Flash on cooldown offensively to kick the opposing carries into his team and kill them before they had time to react. After picking up the Baron, RNG was able to take the first game of the series.

RNG put up an even stronger performance in their second match. Wei once again led the charge from the jungle, except this time he was doing it on Xin Zhao. His strong early-game performance created a powerful snowball effect from which EDG couldn’t recover, eventually costing them the match and the series.

RNG (5-5) will be back on the Rift next week with two matches against Ultra Prime (3-8) and JD Gaming (7-4). While their first opponent shouldn’t prove to be a big threat, the second one is much more fearsome and looks unbeatable after their latest performance in the 2021 LPL Summer Split.

