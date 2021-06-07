Here are the 2021 LPL Summer Split standings

17 teams will battle for the title of the LPL Summer Split champion.

The 2021 LPL Summer Split has finally returned.

Matches will take place in an offline format. Audience members are allowed with masks on to protect the pro League of Legends players and staff from potential exposure to COVID-19. The league will crown its champion on Aug. 8, who will lead four LPL teams to the 2021 League World Championship.

A total of 17 teams will face off against one another in a single round-robin over 10 weeks. The top eight teams will move on to the playoffs. All matches are best-of-three during the regular season and playoffs, except for the final playoff game, a best-of-five. This means that winning every game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall match.

The entire league is stacked with both veterans and rookies. Reigning MSI champion Royal Never Give Up is coming in strong into the Summer Split, though they’ll have to face former world champions and emerging rookies to defend their 2021 LPL Spring Split champion title.

Here are the standings for the 2021 LPL Summer Split.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 0 2 EDward Gaming 0 0 0 3 Top Esports 0 0 0 4 JD Gaming 0 0 0 5 FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 0 6 Team WE 0 0 0 7 Suning 0 0 0 8 Rare Atom 0 0 0 9 Invictus Gaming 0 0 0 10 LNG Esports 0 0 0 11 Bilibili Gaming 0 0 0 12 Victory Five 0 0 0 13 ThunderTalk Gaming 0 0 0 14 LGD Gaming 0 0 0 15 Oh My God 0 0 0 16 Ultra Prime 0 0 0 17 Rogue Warriors 0 0 0

The standings will be updated throughout the entire split.

