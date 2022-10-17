This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



A controversial bug at the 2022 League of Legends Championship caused a stir in the group stage, and now Fnatic’s Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has joined the discussion.

The European team’s head coach had his say about the bug that occurred in a game between Top Esports and GAM Esports. In the match, Lucian’s Maw of the Malmortius didn’t proc, which potentially had an enormous consequence on TES’ final standings in the group. “Riot won’t say anything about the bug,” YamatoCannon said.

Riot won't say anything about the bug because their sentiment/ruleset has always been if players don't spot bugs themselves it won't be accounted for.



I remember games where I saw bugs from backstage and I couldn't even fight to pause or chronobreak. — YamatoCannon (@YamatoMebdi) October 17, 2022

“[Riot’s] sentiment/ruleset has always been if players don’t spot bugs themselves it won’t be accounted for,” Yamato said. “I remember games where I saw bugs from backstage and I couldn’t even fight to pause or chronobreak.”

The bug was discovered by a popular League content creator, Vandiril. He revealed that in one of the crucial teamfights between TES and GAM, after which the latter’s Nexus barely survived, JackeyLove’s Maw of the Malmortius didn’t work properly. The AD carry was almost instantly killed by Karthus’ ultimate, which quickly eliminated him from the fight. Had the item worked properly, the player could have potentially lived for a few more seconds and possibly destroyed GAM’s Nexus.

With that outcome, the Chinese second seed would have forced a three-way tiebreaker for the knockout stage of Worlds 2022, with TES, DRX and Rogue each having a 4-2 record.

Following the controversial, LEC caster Alex “Nymaera” Hapgood said he doesn’t “envy the person in charge of making decisions over this… unprecedented doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

This isn’t the first bug at Worlds 2022 either. Previously, Orianna was disabled for a few days after a bug was discovered in one of Fnatic’s games.