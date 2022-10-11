This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is in full swing with the group stage having less than a week left to fully play out, and decide who is packing their bags and heading home. With levels of excitement never being higher thanks to tense matches between top teams, versatile picks, and evolving meta, we never thought World 2022 could get more exciting. Yesterday, Riot Games revealed it was retiring Orianna from the tournament until further notice, thanks to a sneaky bug that YouTuber Vandril discovered. Expectedly, he continued his hunt and found yet another huge bug.

Happening in a match between TES Esports and DRX, this bug involves mini Gnar and his Boomerang Throw. Boomerang Throw, which normally functions like Sivir’s Boomerang Blade, allows Gnar to throw his boomerang that will eventually return him in a straight line.

With this bug that’s been in the game since April, Gnar’s boomerang, instead of returning to him, travels in a different direction, not giving him an opportunity to catch the boomerang. In a game between TES and DRX, this bug resulted in Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon doing just enough damage to kill Jax.

The Gnar bug also made an appearance during the 2022 LEC Spring Split when MAD Lions played against G2. Although this bug had no impact on the course of the game back then, it’s still a critical bug that changes how Gnar works and did, in fact, leave a trail on future professional games.