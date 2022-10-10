Sneaky Orianna bug spotted at Worlds 2022

A recently spotted visual bug related to Orianna’s abilities clearly remains in League of Legends just as the biggest tournament is underway, impacting yesterday’s game between GAM Esports and Rogue.

Even in 2022, League of Legends keeps throwing up baffling bugs and errors, many of which are documented by community members like Vandril. As a dedicated bug hunter, Vandril normally discovers dozens of bugs in League that help developers immensely to patch up the game.

Recently, Vandril discovered that once Orianna uses her Command: Protect ability to shield an ally champion and uses Command: Shockwave only seconds after, Shockwave’s animation will appear on Orianna. To put it differently, Command: Shockwave goes off normally around Orianna’s ally, but the animation makes it seem as if the ultimate triggered around Orianna.

During the Worlds 2022 group stage on Oct. 9, Orianna was picked for the first time and at the 36-minute mark, when GAM Esports and Rogue engaged in a game-deciding teamfight, the same Orianna bug appeared in the game once again. Although this didn’t change the tides of this particular battle, there’s still more than enough time at Worlds 2022 for it to make a difference when everything is at stake.