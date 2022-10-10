Orianna disabled at Worlds ‘until further notice’ after Shockwave bug is uncovered

The Lady of Clockwork is heading to the bench for now.

Orianna has been disabled “until further notice” at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Riot Games announced this morning. The developer found a new bug surrounding the champion, forcing her to take a backseat for the foreseeable future.

The bug likely was originally discovered by noteworthy League “bug hunter” Vandiril, who posted a video to Twitter that details an in-game example of why Orianna may have been disabled at Worlds.

In the video—which showcases yesterday’s game between Rogue and GAM Esports—Rogue mid laner Larssen was piloting Orianna. In the middle of a teamfight, Larssen thrusts Orianna’s ball directly into GAM’s backline with Command: Attack (Q) and immediately follows up with a Command: Shockwave (R).

In RGE vs GAM game there was an Orianna ult bug. Her Ult appears to be on top of her, but she actually hits Viktor, that is away from her.



Although the Shockwave properly hit all of its targets, the visual for the ability was centered directly over Orianna, as if to indicate that the ball was still in her possession. This visual mix-up is likely the reason the champion is currently disabled at Worlds for the time being.

This isn’t the first time a champion has been disabled at Worlds due to a bug discovered mid-tournament. In 2016, Aurelion Sol was temporarily turned off after a bug was found in a game between TSM and Royal Never Give Up. The year prior, Gragas was disabled during the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Larssen’s Orianna pick was the only occasion on which Orianna has been selected at Worlds 2022 thus far.

The tournament will resume later today, with JD Gaming and G2 Esports kicking off the closing day of the group stage’s first round robin at 4pm CT.