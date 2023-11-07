Riot introduces 3 new bee-themed LoL skins—and they’re quite the buzz

As winter approaches, the League of Legends community is abuzz with excitement over the unexpected arrival of three new bee-themed skins on the PBE client. Riot Games decided to heat up the cold environment ahead of the preseason today by unveiling Bee’Koz, Beezcrank, and King Beegar.

Riot’s journey of transforming familiar champions into un-bee-lievable versions of themselves began in 2017 with the introduction of Beekeeper Singed. And each year following that, the League community has eagerly awaited the arrival of spring, wishing for more bees to invade the Rift. Beemo, Beezahar, Yuubee, and Bee’Maw are just some of the sweet bee-themed skins Riot has released in the past.

2, 4, 6, 8, the bees are here to pollinate!



Surprisingly, though, this year, the buzz has arrived later than usual, much closer to winter than spring. But most fans will likely ignore that small detail as they welcome the latest additions to the bee-inspired skin line with open arms and some flowers.

Vel’Koz has undergone a sweet transformation as Bee’Koz, becoming the eye of the Void in the form of a flying hive. Diligently collecting pollen and using its tentacles to fend off any threats to the hive, Bee’Koz will undoubtedly captivate the eyes of the community with his newfound buzzing beauty.

In a similar fashion, Beezcrank, the colossal support bee, is ready to defend the hive and its precious honey. Players might want to approach this version of Blitzcrank with caution or else they may find themselves on the wrong end of a sting—or in this case, a hook.

And last but certainly not least, the mischievous King Beegar skin for Veigar also made his debut today. In most hives, queens reign supreme—but not in King Beegar’s domain. This cunning little stinger has established his own tiny empire, even commanding a legion of devoted worker bees to fly him around.

While winter may be on the horizon, the arrival of these bee-themed skins has turned up the heat and created a buzz that can’t be ignored, even as the World Championship reaches its peak. Players better get ready to put on their beekeeper suits and join the hive soon because the sweetest of surprises already await on League’s PBE client.