All Bee LoL skins: Ranking every bee skin in League

Skins in League of Legends have always been the means for Riot Games to earn money. Today, there are dozens of skin lines in the game like Ashen Knights and Star Guardians, but my favorite skin line, by far, is the Bee skin line just because it’s so charming and goofy.

Riot first introduced this theme to the game with the Beekeeper Singed skin in 2017 and it’s safe to assume the devs never planned this to ever become a skin line. The next year, we got Beemo. Beezahar, Yuubee, and Bee’Maw were released to Summoner’s Rift in 2021 and ever since that, League’s beehive has been getting bigger and bigger every year.

If you’re ready to get sticky with honey, here are all League Bee skins, ranked from the worst to the best.

All bee skins in League ranked

9) Beekeeper Singed

In total, there are nine Bee-themed skins so far in the game with Singed being the only Beekeeper and every other skin being a bee. But just because this skin dates back to 2017 and back then Riot didn’t fully flesh out the skin line, this skin has the least amount of sticky details and honey traces, and that’s why it doesn’t stand out to me.

8) Nunu & Beelump

I don’t know if just me, but the Nunu & Beelump bee skin feels like it was never supposed to be a thing. It just feels wrong to see a snow monster, Willump, as a bee and Nunu wearing a bee costume. On top of this, Nunu’s iconic spell, his big snowball, looks like it doesn’t actually belong to this universe because it’s just one big honey ball and it doesn’t really translate well into the world.

7) Beezahar

The only reason Beezahar is not ranked as one of the best bee skins is that he really isn’t a cute champion that could actually be a bee. Yuumi, Ziggs, and Heimerdinger are so small and fit the theme perfectly. But I have to admit Beezahar has incredible visual and sound effects and the skin’s worth buying just because of this.

6) Heimerstinger

The overall feeling of this skin is okayish, but not great. I’d say Riot leaned in too much into the bee theme with this skin, and we don’t have enough honeycombs and honey. If I got this correctly, Riot is trying to sell us the idea that these champs are bees, but when a bee skin is actually adorned with bees and not with honey, I get a feeling this is actually a beekeeper skin. The skin also looks wonky because of Heimerdinger’s base appearance and actually doesn’t fit that well in the theme. Generally speaking, the skin is decent, but far from being a top bee.

5) BZZZiggs

With BZZZiggs we’re approaching the perfect bee skin area, although we still have to buzz through quite a bit of skins. This skin has really strong animation effects, Ziggs is one of the best candidates to be a bee, the color palette just hits right, and don’t even get me started on the sound effects that actually take this champ to the next level. The only downside this skin has are actually chromas which feel all over the place.

4) Orbeeanna

Orianna’s list of best skins is quite long, but Orbeeanna definitely has to be on the list because it’s so cute that it hurts. The splash art, the effects, the in-game model, and the chromas tick the boxes for me and give this champ a new identity spin. Although it’s only an Epic skin, it actually feels as if it could pass as a Legendary.

3) Yuubee

I know Yuumi bee skin might be No. 1 for many of you and you might be condemning me right now. There could easily be a three-way tie between Yuubee and the remaining two bee skins, but this has boiled down to nitpicking. The straw that broke the camel’s back is the fact that Yuumi’s visual effects and sound effects aren’t strong and it doesn’t really feel like you’re hitting your spells.

2. Bee’Maw

Bee’Maw is incredible—he has the perfect design, amazing visual effects, even better chromas, and satisfying and clean splash art. I can’t really find flaws with this skin, but it’s just slightly less perfect than my No. 1.

1) Beemo

First off, Beemo is the perfect name for this skin. The word bee fits so perfectly in Teemo’s name that I simply had to highlight it. On top of this, the splash art just hits that sweet spot, the sound effects of a champion stepping on a mushroom couldn’t be better, the chromas are simply next level when compared to the rest, and it’s obvious that Riot designed this skin specifically for Teemo.

