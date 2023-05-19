Make sure to look as good as you play on Summoner's Rift.

Over the last decade, Riot Games’ globally acclaimed title League of Legends has quickly become known for many different aspects, including its exciting gameplay and ever-changing meta.

But as the art and design style of the game has changed over the years, a lot of people have become enamored with League’s beautiful in-game cosmetics. From cowboys to K-pop stars and everywhere in between, Summoner’s Rift has become home to hundreds of different versions of the game’s cast of champions.

Cosmetics also come in different tiers and price points. Some skins are more inexpensive but lack a ton of variety. The Legendary 1,820 RP tier, however, boasts some of the most visually stunning skins in the game. Each alternate look features a whole new set of visual and sound effects, as well as new voice lines for the recently released skins, making the champion a whole new experience to enjoy.

Here are all of the Legendary skins in League as of May 2023.

All Legendary skins in LoL

Aether Wing Kayle

Image via Riot Games

Battle Academia Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Battle Academia Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Battle Queen Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Battlecast Alpha Skarner

Image via Riot Games

Battlecast Prime Cho’Gath

Image via Riot Games

Blackfrost Anivia

Image via Riot Games

Blood Lord Vladimir

Image via Riot Games

Brolaf

Image via Riot Games

Broken Covenant Riven

Image via Riot Games

Corporate Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Cosmic Lux

Image via Riot Games

Coven Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Coven Morgana

Image via Riot Games

Dark Cosmic Jhin

Image via Riot Games

Dark Cosmic Lux

Image via Riot Games

Dark Star Thresh

Image via Riot Games

Dawnbringer Riven

Image via Riot Games

Dawnbringer Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Dawnbringer Yone

Image via Riot Games

Debonair Zed

Image via Riot Games

Demonblade Tryndamere

Image via Riot Games

Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger

Image via Riot Games

Dragon Trainer Tristana

Image via Riot Games

Dream Dragon Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

Dunkmaster Darius

Image via Riot Games

Empyrean Pyke

Image via Riot Games

Eternum Nocturne

Image via Riot Games

Faerie Queen Karma

Image via Riot Games

Final Boss Veigar

Image via Riot Games

Forecast Janna

Image via Riot Games

Galaxy Slayer Zed

Image via Riot Games

Gatekeeper Galio

Image via Riot Games

Gentlemen Cho’Gath

Image via Riot Games

God Fist Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

God-King Darius

Image via Riot Games

God-King Garen

Image via Riot Games

High Noon Ashe

Image via Riot Games

High Noon Leona

Image via Riot Games

High Noon Lucian

Image via Riot Games

High Noon Senna

Image via Riot Games

Infernal Nasus

Image via Riot Games

Inkshadow Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Lunar Eclipse Leona

Image via Riot Games

Mecha Kingdoms Jax

Image via Riot Games

Mecha Zero Sion

Image via Riot Games

Mythmaker Irelia

Image via Riot Games

Nightbringer Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Nightbringer Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

Nunu and Willump Bot

Image via Riot Games

Odyssey Kayn

Image via Riot Games

Omega Squad Teemo

Image via Riot Games

Porcelain Protector Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Primetime Draven

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Ashe

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Pyke

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Renekton

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Vayne

Image via Riot Games

PROJECT: Yi

Image via Riot Games

PsyOps Sona

Image via Riot Games

Pulsefire Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Sentinel Graves

Image via Riot Games

Sentinel Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Space Groove Teemo

Image via Riot Games

Solar Eclipse Leona

Image via Riot Games

Solar Eclipse Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Space Groove Blitz and Crank

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Sett

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Thresh

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardians Akali

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Jinx

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Kai’Sa

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Storm Dragon Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Super Galaxy Rumble

Image via Riot Games

Surprise Party Fiddlesticks

Image via Riot Games

True Damage Ekko

Image via Riot Games

Truth Dragon Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

Winterblessed Diana

Image via Riot Games

