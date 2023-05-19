Cosmetics also come in different tiers and price points. Some skins are more inexpensive but lack a ton of variety. The Legendary 1,820 RP tier, however, boasts some of the most visually stunning skins in the game. Each alternate look features a whole new set of visual and sound effects, as well as new voice lines for the recently released skins, making the champion a whole new experience to enjoy.
Here are all of the Legendary skins in League as of May 2023.
All Legendary skins in LoL
Aether Wing Kayle
Battle Academia Caitlyn
Battle Academia Ezreal
Battle Bunny Miss Fortune
Battle Queen Katarina
Battlecast Alpha Skarner
Battlecast Prime Cho’Gath
Blackfrost Anivia
Blood Lord Vladimir
Brolaf
Broken Covenant Riven
Corporate Mundo
Cosmic Lux
Coven Evelynn
Coven Morgana
Dark Cosmic Jhin
Dark Cosmic Lux
Dark Star Thresh
Dawnbringer Riven
Dawnbringer Soraka
Dawnbringer Yone
Debonair Zed
Demonblade Tryndamere
Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger
Dragon Trainer Tristana
Dream Dragon Yasuo
Dunkmaster Darius
Empyrean Pyke
Eternum Nocturne
Faerie Queen Karma
Final Boss Veigar
Forecast Janna
Galaxy Slayer Zed
Gatekeeper Galio
Gentlemen Cho’Gath
God Fist Lee Sin
God-King Darius
God-King Garen
High Noon Ashe
High Noon Leona
High Noon Lucian
High Noon Senna
Infernal Nasus
Inkshadow Master Yi
Lunar Eclipse Leona
Mecha Kingdoms Jax
Mecha Zero Sion
Mythmaker Irelia
Nightbringer Soraka
Nightbringer Yasuo
Nunu and Willump Bot
Odyssey Kayn
Omega Squad Teemo
Porcelain Protector Ezreal
Primetime Draven
PROJECT: Ashe
PROJECT: Mordekaiser
PROJECT: Pyke
PROJECT: Renekton
PROJECT: Vayne
PROJECT: Yi
PsyOps Sona
Pulsefire Caitlyn
Sentinel Graves
Sentinel Vayne
Space Groove Teemo
Solar Eclipse Leona
Solar Eclipse Sivir
Space Groove Blitz and Crank
Spirit Blossom Ahri
Spirit Blossom Sett
Spirit Blossom Thresh
Star Guardian Ahri
Star Guardians Akali
Star Guardian Jinx
Star Guardian Kai’Sa
Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan
Storm Dragon Lee Sin
Super Galaxy Rumble
Surprise Party Fiddlesticks
True Damage Ekko
Truth Dragon Yasuo
Winterblessed Diana
About the author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.