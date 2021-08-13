How many League of Legends skins are there?

Even if they don’t directly affect the gameplay, skins are a core part of League of Legends. They’re a nice way for players to customize their favorite champions and a decent monetization model that doesn’t negatively impact the experience of players who choose not to spend any money on League.

Considering the game was released in 2009, there are quite few skins to choose from. In fact, a few would be an understatement. It’ll be hard to pick a skin for a single character due to how many different choices you’ll likely have.

The skins are also categorized in their own ways, and the ones that feature more particles or special effects will belong to a higher class of rarity while also costing more Riot Points (RP). You don’t always have to pay the full price for a skin, though. Occasionally, Riot Games brings back Your Shop, a discount event where players receive discounts for random skins for the champion they play the most.

As of April 2021, there are 1,251 skins in League. The number continues to grow with almost each patch event as Riot introduces more skin lines in addition to adding new faces to the existing ones.

While popularity is one of the number one factors when it comes to deciding which achampions re likely to receive skins, Riot tries to even it out as much as possible. That being said, it’s still possible to find champions who haven’t received a skin for over a year, but they all do eventually.

Cost of a skin will solely depend on its rarity, and the price can shoot up to 3,250 RP. It’s also possible to find skins for around 975 RP, but those tend to be quite old and most players prefer newer cosmetics to the older ones due to the updated visual effects and overall quality. There are also skins that won’t be available for purchase. To unlock these skins, players will need to participate in events and collect Prestige Points.

Here’s how much a skin costs in League.

Regular skins : 975 RP or less

: 975 RP or less Epic skins : 1,350 RP

: 1,350 RP Legendary skins : 1,820 RP

: 1,820 RP Ultimate skins: 3,250 RP

