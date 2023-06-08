All Ultimate skins in LoL

Although most people consider League of Legends a free-to-play game, droves of summoners are convinced that the popular MOBA still siphons plenty of cash from its dedicated fanbase through the countless, well-designed skins Riot Games has to offer for every champion.

These skins range in price and quality, going from the standard Epic tier skins priced at 1,350 RP to the most expensive skins. These special cosmetics are placed on the Ultimate tier and are priced at a whopping 3,250 RP (around $25 USD).

From a new model that evolves into different forms, new skin textures, animations and visuals, on top of a full voiceline set and unique sound effects, a ton of work is put into these skins by the Riot cosmetic team. They do fetch a hefty sum, but they are some of the most eye-catching skins you’ll see on the Rift.

All Ultimate skins in League

Pulsefire Ezreal

Dive across time and cause some shenanigans with Pulsefire Ezreal. Image via Riot Games

Pulsefire Ezreal was League‘s first Ultimate skin, and features four different forms that evolves as a match plays out from early game to late game. Every time a player levels up his ultimate ability, Trueshot Barrage, Ezreal’s armor gains more pieces and become a lot more intricate, while also picking up some new voice lines, textures and animations as he ramps up to his final form.

Spirit Guard Udyr

Let nature’s power flow through you with Spirit Guard Udyr. Image via Riot Games

Spirit Guard Udyr also has four different forms based on the four animals he utilizes while jumping into the fray. From the Tiger, Turtle, Bear, and Phoenix, the Spirit Walker embodies the creature and exemplifies their beautiful and destructive natures with flashy animations, sound effects, and models while running into his enemies during a battle.

DJ Sona

Feel the beat with DJ Sona’s four distinct music styles. Image via Riot Games

DJ Sona brings the party down to the Rift by changing into three distinct forms, all with a different models, visual effects, and sound effects. Players can change into Kinetic, Concussive, or Ethereal form, which will not only change her look, but also affect the music she plays in every situation. From high-energy beats, hard-hitting rhythms, and mesmerizing melodies, there’s a vibe for anyone who needs some music to go with their solo queue grind.

Elementalist Lux

Take control of the elements with Lux’s beautiful Ultimate skin. Image via Riot Games

Elementalist Lux might be one of the most visually extensive skins Riot has created, because unlike the other Ultimate skins on this list that only have three or four forms, this plucky mage has 10 forms to choose from that she can achieve.

The skin has a separate minigame where she gains Elemental Power from damaging enemies, which eventually leads to her to changing form for the first time. Initially, she can choose from four forms: Nature, Fire, Air, and Water.

Later on, however, she’ll gain enough power to transform again by combining the first element she chose with another, creating a completely new combo element on the Rift. Depending on which combo of elements she picks, she can create forms that represent Storm, Ice, Dark, Magma, and Mystic elements.

K/DA All Out Seraphine

Explore Seraphine’s journey from a small indie artist to a megastar with K/DA All Out Seraphine. Image via Riot Games

The latest Ultimate skin in League helped tell the story of Seraphine, as players were tasked to complete special missions to level up the skin from her humble days as a small indie artist recording in her bedroom, to her first steps on the big stage, to finally making her debut as a megastar with K/DA. When these forms are finally unlocked, players can choose which form of the skin they wish to play as before a match begins.

