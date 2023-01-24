While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia.

In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her a popular choice for beginners and veterans.

Because of her popularity, many skins are released each year for her. So far, there are over 15 Lux skins, not including her Prestige Edition versions. But one of the more exciting skins for Lux, and in League of Legends, is the Elementalist Lux skin.

Elementalist Lux skin explained

The Elementalist Lux skin is an Ultimate skin available in the League store for 3,250 RP. This skin is interesting because Elementalist Lux starts each match in her Light form but this changes throughout the game.

As she gains Elemental Power from damaging enemies, she will reach a power level that allows her to change her form. A dial will appear above Lux’s portrait, allowing you to select an element for her to transform into.

The first transformation will be into the element that you’ve selected. Tthe second form is, however, determined by combining the two elements.

Lux can only transform up to two times per game, and there are 10 forms for the Elementalist Lux skin. Once Lux has reached her second form, she can’t accumulate more Elemental Power.

So, what are all the Elementalist Lux element combinations?

All Elementalist Lux element combinations

Using Nature, Fire, Air, and Water, the Elementalist Skin element combinations can create Storm, Ice, Dark, Magma, and Mystic.

To achieve one of the Elementalist Lux skin combinations, you’ll need to combine the following elements:

Air + Fire = Storm

Air + Water = Ice

Air + Nature = Dark

Fire + Water = Dark

Fire + Nature = Magma

Water + Nature = Mystic

While you won’t be able to try all the Elementalist Lux skin combinations in one game, this skin is one of the most fun to play in League.