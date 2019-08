Each week, five champions and 15 skins in League of Legends are put on sale for an up to 60 percent price reduction. If you want to make the most out of your Riot Points, look no further than the deals below.

Here are this week’s champion and skin sale.

Champions

Anivia: 395 RP (-50 percent)

Gnar: 633 RP (-35 percent)

Sejuani: 395 RP (-55 percent)

Volibear: 440 RP (-50 percent)

Xin Zhao: 351 RP (-40 percent)

Skins

Apocalyptic Brand: 375 RP (-50 percent)

Bilgewater Swain: 260 RP (-50 percent)

Bladecraft Orianna: 487 RP (-50 percent)

Cottontail Fizz: 585 RP (-40 percent)

Deep Sea Nami: 675 RP (-50 percent)

K/DA Kai’Sa: 675 RP (-50 percent)

Little Knight Amumu: 375 RP (-50 percent)

Marauder Ashe: 337 RP (-55 percent)

Northern Front Swain: 450 RP (-40 percent)

Papercraft Nunu & Willump: 975 RP (-27 percent)

Pentakill Kayle: 675 RP (-50 percent)

Pulsefire Shen: 675 RP (-50 percent)

Resistance Caitlyn: 260 RP (-50 percent)

Sorceress Lux: 286 RP (-45 percent)

Super Galaxy Annie: 1012 RP (-25 percent)