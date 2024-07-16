Best Jhin build in League of Legends: Runes, Counters, Items and more

Jhin, the Virtuoso, is one of the strongest ADCs in League of Legends. Jhin has once again risen up the ranks in League and is one of the more popular champions to select in the bottom lane. At full build, the champion can quickly eliminate opponents without problems.

As with all champions in League, different items will work better for Jhin’s kit than others, and these items will change depending on the situation he finds himself in during the match. There are still core items that will benefit Jhin and help him secure victories.

Best runes for Jhin

Precision

Fleet Footwork: Jhin is a champion who relies on movement speed to make up for his shortcomings in that department. Fleet Footwork is a great rune for Jhin to take, specifically in the late game, where he can easily chase down his opponents after setting off the Fleet passive.



Presence of Mind: Jhin naturally will use a lot of mana thanks to his expensive abilities, which is why Presence of Mind will be a good rune to have in both the early game and the late game. Damaging enemy champions will allow Jhin to grow his base mana, which shouldn’t be a problem for Jhin with his bouncing grenade and long-range stun. On top of that, takedowns restore a small percentage of mana.

Legend: Bloodline: Although Jhin will eventually gain life steal in his build, you will always want to run Legend: Bloodline as a safety net for ADCs to get life steal from their runes. This rune grants you life steal every time you farm; this stacks to 15.

Coup de Grace: Jhin is naturally a great champion at finishing off low-health champions thanks to his fourth-shot passive, but with Coup de Grace, that damage is amplified. Coup de Grace provides eight percent more damage to champions below 40 percent health.

Sorcery

Celerity: As you are running Fleet Footwork and Boots of Swiftness, Celerity is a no-brainer rune for Jhin. Celerity amplifies all movement speed effects, making them 7 percent more effective, and you also gain 1 percent movement speed.

Gathering Storm: Since you have gone to the Sorcery tree, Gathering Storm is the perfect final rune for Jhin. With many League of Legends games going the distance anyways, you will want a rune that will scale into the late game. Every ten minutes, Gathering Storm provides you AD or AP.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +10-180 health

Starting Item:

Doran’s Blade: Although in the past, boots have been considered a viable option for Jhin as a starter item, we are going to recommend Doran’s Blade as the best option for him in the current meta. It is the most common starting item across the majority of champions in the role, and there isn’t much to it. You gain attack damage plus omnivamp with this item along with a little bit of extra health to get you through the laning phase.

Core Items:

The Collector: The Collector in recent times, has risen up the ranks in League as one of the stronger items in the bottom lane. You will see many champions opting for this item as their first item, Jhin is included in this list. Firstly, the new build path allows for an early B.F Sword, which gives +40 damage early on, which is a great feeling for Jhin, who needs damage items to make the most of his unique four-shot pistol. The Collector executes champions that are below five percent health, which should be easy to get to thanks to your runes which amplify your damage to champions below 40 percent.

Boots of Swiftness: Boots of Swiftness makes a lot of sense for a champion like Jhin, who doesn’t benefit from extra attack speed. Therefore, added movement speed is the way forward for Jhin. These boots give +60 movement speed while also reducing movement speed slowing effects by 25 percent.

Infinity Edge: This is where Jhins’ damage starts to go up a notch with Infinity Edge. This item provides +80 damage, +25 percent critical strike chance, and +40 percent critical strike damage. You will start to feel your auto attacks are really packing a punch now. You will not be in full one-shot territory, but you will deal significant damage to squishier targets.

Late-game Items:

Rapid Firecannon: Now that you have the damage necessary to take over the game, you are going to want added range. Rapid Firecannon has been moved later into the build. Some used to buy it earlier on as a cheaper option in the lethality build, but you don’t really need to buy it early on and miss out on the extra damage. RFC provides more critical strike chance, attack speed that will help with using the four shots quicker, and finally, the added auto attack range they will receive from the passive.

Lord Dominik’s Regards: Most games will see you come up against a tankier champion that stacks a ton of armor, therefore, you are going to need an armor penetration item. Lord Dominik’s Regards fits the bill perfectly because you are continuing to stack your crit chance while also building armor pen.

Bloodthirster: This is the part of the build where there are many options to choose from, but the one we recommend in the Bloodthirster. This item provides lifesteal which is even valuable on Jhin, along with +80 attack damage, which is always lovely. On top of that, if you are fully health, the items passive will generate a max-health shield if you are not able to life steal.

Situational Items:

Guardian Angel: If you feel you are not in need of the life steal because you are getting one-shot anyway, then going Guardian Angel is the more suitable option. This item not only will revive you upon death, but it also provides extra attack damage and some armor for your defensive stats. This item should only really be used when you are up against champions with high burst potential, mainly assassins or champions that can dive onto the backline quickly.

Yun Tal Wildarrows: If you feel the Rapid Firecannon is not needed, we recommend swapping it for Yun Tal Wildarrows. What you lose in attack speed and the passive range will be replaced by more attack damage and the continuation of the critical strike chance stacking. This item helps with your critical strike attacks, as those will deal additional damage over time with Yun Tal Wildarrows.

