Melbourne Esports Open reveals Oceanic Pro League finals and more

Earlier in the week, ESL Australia confirmed it was moving IEM from Sydney to Melbourne, to coincide with the Melbourne Esports Open.



Today, it has announced MEO will also host the finals for the Oceanic Pro League, the region’s premier League of Legends championship. In an exciting move, MEO also revealed a Warcraft III: Reforged tournament, the first tournament for the region since Blizzard announced a three-year esports partnership with ESL and Dreamhack.

ANNOUNCING: This year, #MEO2020 will feature the @OPL Finals headlining Margaret Court Arena, & an ESL Pro Tour @Warcraft III Reforged tournament!



Add that to The Monster, The @JBHIFI Game On Zone, and you get Australia's biggest weekend of esports!



👉 https://t.co/rKcivZFYlF pic.twitter.com/j14ALIzN6p — Melbourne Esports Open (@MelbEsportsOpen) February 12, 2020

Both of these events will take over the Margaret Court Arena, the same arena that hosted the Australian Open Fortnite Summer Smash earlier in the year. The Intel Extreme Masters event will be held in the adjacent Rod Laver Arena, bringing the total floor space for the event up to the 50,000 square metres—the equivalent of 10 football fields.

In addition to all of the esports action, fans will be treated to the return of the JB Hi-Fi Game On Zone. The zone promises to feature first to play titles, fully interactive hands-on free play experiences, and exclusive show offers.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 14 through Ticketek or IEM directly. Separate tickets are available for the MEO event if you do not wish to attend the Intel Extreme Masters.