LoL pro league postponed after competitive integrity breach concerns

Amid organizers’ concerns about competitive integrity, all remaining matches of the 2024 League of Legends Vietnam Championship Series Spring Split have been postponed starting today, March 18. This includes both the group stage and the anticipated Spring Finals, which should have elected the regional representative for the Mid-Season Invitational.

Recommended Videos

The decision was made by the league’s organizers due to an ongoing investigation into teams participating in the Vietnamese league, indicating a breach of competitive integrity. Acknowledging the impact of this decision on players, teams, and fans, the organizers emphasized their commitment to transparency in the VCS and stated that they “absolutely will not tolerate any actions that affect the competitive integrity” of the league.

At the time of writing this article, it remains unclear why the investigation is being conducted and which specific teams are under scrutiny.

The last played and recorded VCS match of Spring Split so far was team CERBERUS against GAM Esports. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All remaining matches of the group stage will be canceled and results from Thursday, March 14, “will not be counted” on the tournament standings. The group stage rankings will be calculated based on the results until the end of Week 7, which concluded on March 10. These rankings will determine the teams participating in the playoffs, and possibly the teams who will play during the Spring Finals.

This isn’t the first time the VCS has dealt with issues related to competitive integrity. In August 2023, SBTC Esports faced a ban from participating in the league due to significant breaches of regulations. The league’s decision to disqualify SBTC from all VCS tournaments and forbid them from selling their league spot stemmed from “a serious violation of the regulations,” as the organizers stated on their Facebook page.

More information and updates are expected to be provided as VCS organizers move forward with the investigation and address the breach of competitive integrity ahead of the first international event of the League season.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more