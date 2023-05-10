LoL MSI Prime Gaming RP giveaway guide: All rewards, how to enter, secret codes, and more

There's no such thing as too much RP.

To celebrate the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering several daily giveaway promotions with excellent rewards. And best of all, these giveaways are free to enter.

Like past League giveaway events, the requirements to enter the MSI Prime Gaming Giveaways are relatively easy and don’t require too much effort. But here’s what you need to know about the rewards, how to enter, and secret codes.

2023 MSI Prime Gaming daily giveaway: How to enter & prize

As the name suggests, the daily MSI 2023 Prime Gaming giveaway is a daily handout that occurs on each MSI broadcasting day from May 9 to May 21, with 12 daily giveaways in total.

Unfortunately, if you don’t enter the giveaway before the closing time each day, you won’t be able to enter for a chance to win the daily prize of 125,000 Riot Points (RP). So, be sure to enter each day that MSI is on as soon as possible.

Thankfully, entering the daily MSI 2023 Prime Gaming giveaways is easy, and you can do so by following these steps:

Navigate to the MSI 2023 Prime Gaming giveaway page. Locate and select the ‘active’ daily giveaway. Sign in to either your Twitch, Twitter, or Facebook accounts. Follow the steps provided by Surf to enter the giveaway. These steps include following Prime Gaming on Instagram, visiting Prime Gaming’s TikTok, and more.

2023 MSI Prime Gaming grand prize giveaway: How to enter & prize

From May 9 to May 21, League fans can enter the 2023 MSI Prime Gaming grand prize giveaway. This gives one person the opportunity to win 295,000 RP, and two runner-ups will also receive 125,000 RP.

To enter the grand prize giveaway, you’ll need to complete the following steps:

Navigate to the 2023 MSI Prime Gaming giveaway page. Locate and select the ‘Amazon Prime Gaming Presents: League of Legends MSI 2023 Giveaway by Surf!’ giveaway. Sign in to either your Twitch, Twitter, or Facebook account. Follow the steps provided by Surf to enter the giveaway. These steps include following Prime Gaming on Instagram, checking out the new League capsule, and more.

MSI 2023 Prime Gaming secret codes

While completing the activities to increase your chances of winning the daily or grand prize, you may have noticed a section where you can enter a ‘secret code.’ These will be given out during MSI broadcasts and will be different each day. So make sure to check back for each code, as each code is only active for one day:

Day one code: MSIPAGUXSCX

Free Prime Gaming Garen Emote

Prime is also giving a free ‘GOTTEM’ Garen emote to Prime subscribers. As this is a limited-time emote, ensure you claim this one as soon as possible by completing the following steps: