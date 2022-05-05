Here’s the full schedule for MSI 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, the first international League of Legends LAN tournament of the year, will run from May 10 to 29 in Busan, South Korea.

The competition will feature 11 squads that won the most prominent regional leagues around the world this spring, including the LCK, LEC, and LCS, fighting for their share of the $250,000 prize pool and to pursue glory overseas. MSI showcases different ways that you can play League and which region has the most effective playstyle.

Group A features T1, Saigon Buffalo, DetonatioN FocusMe, and Team Aze. The second group is made up of Royal Never Give Up, PSG Talon, RED Canids, and fastPay WildCats, while the third group has only three teams: G2 Esports, Evil Geniuses, and Order.

MSI 2022 has three stages—group stage, rumble stage, and knockout stage—and the champion will be defined on May 29 at the Bexco Exhibition Hall, the venue used for the rumble and knockout stages.

The full schedule for MSI 2022

Day one (Tuesday, May 10)

3am CT: T1 vs. Saigon Buffalo

4am CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Team Aze

5am CT: ORDER vs. G2

6am CT: EG vs. G2

7am CT: fastPay WildCats vs. Royal Never Give Up

8am CT: RED Canids vs. PSG Talon

Day two (Wednesday, May 11)

3am CT: EG vs. G2

4am CT: ORDER vs. G2

5am CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Saigon Buffalo

6am CT: Team Aze vs. T1

7am CT: RED Canids vs. fastPay WildCats

8am CT: PSG Talon vs. Royal Never Give Up

Day three (Thursday, May 12)

3am CT: ORDER vs. EG

4am CT: ORDER vs. G2

5am CT: fastPay WildCats vs. PSG Talon

6am CT: RED Canids vs. Royal Never Give Up

7am CT: Team Aze vs. Saigon Buffalo

8am CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. T1

Day four (Friday, May 13)

1am CT: RED Canids vs. PSG Talon

2am CT: fastPay WildCats vs. Royal Never Give Up

3am CT: fastPay WildCats vs. PSG Talon

4am CT: RED Canids vs. Royal Never Give Up

5am CT: RED Canids vs. fastPay WildCats

6am CT: PSG Talon vs. Royal Never Give Up

Day five (Saturday, May 14)

1am CT: EG vs. G2

2am CT: ORDER vs. EG

3am CT: ORDER vs. G2

4am CT: EG vs. G2

5am CT: ORDER vs. EG

6am CT: ORDER vs. G2

Day six (Sunday, May 15)

1am CT: Team Aze vs. Saigon Buffalo

2am CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. T1

3am CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Saigon Buffalo

4am CT: Team Aze vs. T1

5am CT: DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Team Aze

6am CT: Saigon Buffalo vs. T1

The two top teams from each of the three groups will move on to the rumble stage, where they’ll play a best-of-one double round-robin between May 20 to 24. The top four will advance to the knockout stage and play best-of-five series in a single-elimination bracket. The knockout stage will begin on May 27 and end on May 29.