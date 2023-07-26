Riot Games continues to muck around with the metagame in the newest League of Legends mode, League Arena, with a major July 25 patch aimed at curbing the immense power of several top picks including Cassiopeia, hypercarry ADCs like Vayne, Kai’Sa, and Kog’Maw, and all-star support Taric.

The update, unveiled by Riot MadnessHeroo today, is the first of several patches Riot hopes can massage the early Arena meta into a more balanced state.

“The goal here is to take a big swing at the top of the meta, primarily by nerfing the top Marksman and Moonstone and Redemption,” he wrote.

What’s in League Arena Patch 13.14c?

The marksmen being hit include Kai’Sa (who is being blasted heavily in League Patch 13.15 too), Kog’Maw, Kindred, Twitch, and Vayne. Another big target is Cassiopeia, who is being whacked with damage and healing nerfs.

Related: Riot is watching how many play League Arena before deciding its fate

The standout change is nerfs for Taric, who is having his Q healing, E reductions, and how long his iconic Cosmic Radiance gives allies invulnerability. Funnily enough, I dubbed the Shield of Valoran the best champion in Arena just yesterday, so the flashy support being tweaked is no surprise.

I’ve put all the changes in League Arena’s July 25 update together below. Riot will load these onto servers today.

League Arena July 25 patch notes

Champions

Cassiopeia

E bonus damage ratio reduced from 60 to 45 percent.

E heal ratio reduced from 10-16 percent to 10-12 percent.

Kai’Sa

Passive on-hit base damage halved.

Passive missing health percentage reduced from 15 to 10.

Riot Games N.B. Kai’Sa has additional nerfs coming to her for Summoner’s Rift in League Patch 13.15 that will also be picked up for Arena.

Kindred

W on-hit damage changed from 25~45 (plus 0.2 attack damage)(plus 0.2 ability power)(plus 1.5 percent current health, plus one percent per mark) to 10~30 (plus 0.1 attack damage)(plus 0.2 ability power)(plus one percent current health, 0.5 percent per mark).

E missing health proc reduced from eight to five percent.

Kog’Maw

W bonus magic damage reduced from 3-6 percent to 2-5 percent.

Taric

Q healing health ratio reduced from 0.00750 to 0.005, healing per stack base reduced from 20 to 15, healing ability power ratio reduced from 0.1 to 0.07.

E’s -30 ability haste increased to -50 ability haste.

R invulnerability duration reduced from 2.5 seconds to 1.75 seconds.

Twitch

R bonus attack damage reduced from 40-70 to 10-30.

Vayne

Q total attack damage ratio reduced from 75-115 percent to 60-100 percent.

W percent health reduced from 6-10 percent to 4-6 percent.

Items

Moonstone Renewer

Chain heal reduced from 40 to 30 percent, chain shield reduced from 45 to 35 percent.

No longer has minor recursive chain healing.

Redemption

Heal reduced from 350-500 to 250-500.

Augments

Perseverance

Now correctly amps base health regeneration instead of all health regeneration.

About the author