Load up your League of Legends client right now, find that next League Arena lobby, and get grinding, because Riot Games is keeping a very close eye on how many people are enjoying the limited-time queue⁠—and they’re judging the future of the playlist on how many actually load it up.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been loving Arena. While the Summoner’s Rift gameplay will always hold a spot in my heart, this League mode has kindled a new spark.

So, we all need to start playing more to keep it around. Riot is watching closely, studio boss Andrei “Meddler” van Roon told fans on July 24, and they’re using the metrics they gather to decide the mode’s fate.

Meddler didn’t share exactly what high watermark the exciting new playlist actually needs to breach to earn its place in permanency, but I suspect longevity is going to be one crucial metric. Past LTMs like Ascension and Nexus Siege were popular early, but eventually got canned when people stopped playing.

“We’re going to need to see how engagement with Arena trends… before we can make any commitments regarding its future,” the League boss explained to fans.⁠

We’re going to have to get some games under our belts if we want to keep playing Arena. Image via Riot Games

Now before you go cranking out 12 hours of Arena games every day for the next week⁠—though who am I to stop you⁠—none of this is to say Riot wants to bin the gladiator mode they’ve brewed up.

In fact, they’re already looking at ways to bring it into League’s little handheld sister title Wild Rift and they’ve put together “a large list of stuff” they want to add to the mode to make it even better too. And, there are talks of custom lobbies and other secret features coming whenever returns.

But, Riot does still have one eye on those player metrics.

It all boils down to one thing: play more! Yeah, I know that’s a really huge ask, but engaging with the mode now could eventually lead to its place in League’s permanent queues alongside Draft, Blind, and ARAM playlists.

We’re not ones to throw you in unarmed though; if you’re diving into Arena, make sure you’re playing these busted League champs. I promise at the very least, picking someone like Taric or Jax⁠ will net you some free wins. Personally, I’ve been playing Annie. If that makes me a monster, so be it.

Either way, I’m sure we’ll all be Gladiator in no time.

