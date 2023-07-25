LoL’s new Arena mode is popping off in popularity—but players have 2 major requests

It’s only been five days since the release of League of Legends’ new Arena mode, but summoners are already praising how much fun it has been to play on maps that aren’t named Summoner’s Rift or Howling Abyss. Even though players are having a great time, there are still a few aspects that could be added to further boost the mode’s staying power with the player base.

On the League subreddit, more casual players have said how refreshing it was to play a mode where you didn’t have to worry about farming, objective control, or macro play. Instead, players can test their mechanical prowess, while also keeping games relatively short and action-packed.

There is, however, a growing request to allow friends to queue with more than one person so that you’re able to play against multiple teams of your comrades to ensure hilarious interactions versus your own pals. This is a feature that hasn’t even been added in Teamfight Tactics‘ Double Up, which is a similar game mode that pairs up a player with a partner.

There is only one problem that could arise with the addition of this feature: boosting. Since there is a ranked ladder for Arena, there is a world where players could help each other win by throwing games that they face each other in, causing the integrity of some games—and the ranked ladder—to come into question. It would be one issue that Riot would need to consider if bigger queue groups are added.

On the gameplay front, some players are asking that the final circle of fire that closes in on the players during a match become randomized, so that the end of a game isn’t too predictable. This way, the chaos of an Arena match can be completely realized with a random ending circle that forces all parties to stay on their toes from the opening minutes onward.

There were some complaints about how a meta has formed around which champions are strongest in the game mode and how a daily or weekly banned champions list could help keep the mode diverse. This might not be necessary, though, especially if Riot is balancing out champs in bi-weekly updates so that other champions can take the spotlight for a bit while overplayed champions can take a backseat.

