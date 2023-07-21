Only one LoL champion is averaging a 40 percent win rate in Arena mode

The long-awaited official release of League of Legends’ Arena game mode finally arrived yesterday. And even though Riot Games has marketed it as a fun, fast-paced deathmatch-style mode, a meta has already begun to form around the best champions in the game.

For example, one champion has already started to take over as the best pick for guaranteed wins: Taric, the Shield of Valoran. The tanky support is the only champion right now with a first-place average of over 40 percent, according to League stats aggregate Blitz.gg.

The Aspect of the Protector is the go-to duo partner for multiple champions, from powerful mid laners to brawny bruisers and quick-moving marksmen—and for good reason.

He has the highest average placement in the game mode at 2.07, making him the most successful champion in the game mode’s short run so far. The support can add setup to any duo partner with his Dazzle stun, whether they are a dive-focused champ like Jax or a kiting AD carry like Vayne.

The powerful tank provides useful shielding and healing, while also providing an invulnerability spell for himself and his partner with his ultimate ability, Cosmic Radiance. In a meta with so much damage, this amount of utility is absolutely paramount for those who aren’t playing champions with self-sustain. He can also soak up a ton of damage on his own, allowing his partner to fire away with ease as he steps onto the front line.

As a result of his absolute dominance, however, Taric has become one of the most-banned champions in the game, behind Shaco and Heimerdinger. Although Shaco hasn’t seen much success in the games he’s competed in, Heimerdinger can be incredibly strong due to his zone control through turrets and various abilities, justifying the high ban tendencies.

